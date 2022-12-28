Paulo Costa calls ‘bullsh*t’ on Khamzat Chimaev’s struggle to find fights; Belal Muhammad chimes in

Mike Bohn
·2 min read

Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad are crying foul on Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that no one wants to fight him.

Undefeated rising UFC star Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) recently said he is keen to get back in the octagon, but the promotion hasn’t been able to secure him a foe. “The Wolf” is open to fights at either middleweight or welterweight, yet claimed four different opponent have declined matchups with him.

Two names who have been calling for a showdown with Chimaev in the aftermath of his 2022 wins over Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland are former 185-pound title challenger Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and surging 170-pound contender Muhammad (22-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) , both of whom issued replies to Chimaev’s statement in the comments of an MMA Junkie Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

@borrachinhamma: Does anyone still believe these bullshits?? 😂 gourmet🧁 🥤

@bullyb170: The four opponents that said no were Nick diaz Tony Ferguson Brett hart and Chris leben

Costa most recently competed in August, when he earned a bloody decision win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. He was linked to a matchup with Robert Whittaker at UFC 283 in Perth, Australia, on Feb. 11, but the pairing fell apart when Costa revealed he never signed for the fight and awaits a new UFC contract while on the final fight of his deal.

Muhammad extended his unbeaten streak to nine fights in the UFC when he ended Sean Brady’s undefeated record with a TKO win at UFC 281. He’s currently pushing for a rematch with champ Leon Edwards, but also has expressed the desire to put Chimaev on his hit list multiple times.

UFC in 2022: A ridiculously robust look at the stats, streaks, skids and record-setters

