Paulina Porizkova Shares 'Unfiltered' Selfie to Kick Off 2023: 'Here's to Getting Older, Getting Bolder'

Paulina Porizkova during the Ernsting's family Fashion Show 2022 at Hotel Atlantic on June 20, 2022 in Hamburg, Germany.
Paulina Porizkova during the Ernsting's family Fashion Show 2022 at Hotel Atlantic on June 20, 2022 in Hamburg, Germany.

Franziska Krug/Getty

Paulina Porizkova is starting out the new year fresh!

The model, 57, posted a bare-faced selfie on Instagram Sunday, and wrote a lengthy note about her hopes for the upcoming year, including embracing change.

"First morning of 2023, unretouched, unfiltered and with a slight hangover from a wonderful night with my closest friends and son," Porizkova captioned the photo.

Then noting how 2022 was a year of embracing the "new and the old," Porizkova said she wrote a book about her past and now wants to switch things up going forward in 2023.

"In 2023, my hopes are to be able to let go of the past," she said. "To quit trying to live in it for comfort - even though it hurts and will keep hurting as long as I sit there."

Porizkova added that what she wants to conquer next is her "fear of the unknown," and she wants to go to new places and have new experiences she's never had before.

"Here is to a new year and the unknown. Here's to embracing change," Porizkova said, concluding: "Getting wiser, getting older, getting bolder."

Porizkova achieved many feats in 2022, including publishing her book No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful and opening up about her own private struggles to the public on CBS' Beyond the Edge series.

She also shed some light on modeling at an older age and feeling comfortable in her body. In September, she shared an Instagram video of her workout routine, detailing what exercise looks like for her since going through menopause.

"So, yes, there are drawbacks to aging," Porizkova said in the video. "One has to work a lot harder on things that were taken for granted. On the outside. On the inside, however, all the hard work already done is finally paying off."

"I may not be as strong or as supple or as smooth as in my youth, but I am comfortable with my vulnerabilities, conscious of my weaknesses, proud of my strengths - and best of all, have the wisdom to put it all together and delight in the results," she added.

Porizkova – who began modeling when she was just 13 – has been a proponent for modernizing the modeling industry and beauty standards. When asked about what changes she'd like to see in the industry in an interview with PEOPLE in May, she quickly responded, "Ageism, babe."

"I felt ashamed to be aging, and then on the other hand you go, 'But, I'm smarter, I'm better, I'm funnier, I'm more patient!'" she continued. "Overall as a person, I'm the best I've ever been. So I'm not ready to be dismissed."

"You don't get to dismiss me because I have some wrinkles and sags and gray hair now, when I'm kind of fabulous, the most fabulous I've ever been," Porizkova added. "In fact, I'm going to just put it out there and go, you know what, this is me at my best. Deal with it!"

