Paulina Porizkova Denies Being a 'Narcissist' After Teary Selfie: 'I'm Trying to Lose My Shame'

Less than one day after sharing a teary-eyed selfie on social media, Paulina Porizkova is continuing to get candid with her fans about the shame she faces.

The supermodel, 56, posted a barefaced selfie to thank her followers "for the unexpected amount of sympathy" she received in the comments of her previous Instagram post. Then Porizkova went on to say that some people, including her own friends, accused her of "being a narcissist" because she posted her "emotions on IG for [sic] so I could get attention and my ass kissed by sycophants."

Porizkova took a moment to reflect, then shared that she opens up so deeply on social media because she hopes to "lose my shame." The model continued: "I post thoughts and emotions that I'm ashamed of. I am ashamed that I'm am grieving, heartbroken and sad."

Then Porizkova listed more of the reasons she feels ashamed of herself.

"I am ashamed that I am needy. I am ashamed that I'm aging. I'm ashamed that I can be a judgmental bitch. I'm ashamed I wasn't the parent I meant to be. I'm ashamed that that those I loved left me. I'm ashamed of my fear that I'm not worth loving," she said. "I'm ashamed to not measure up to expectations and disappoint. I'm ashamed to cry. I'm ashamed of all my vulnerabilities."

Rather than hiding these feelings, Porizkova decided it was time to put them out there. She wrote: "Sharing them is making them less shameful and in return, I gain acceptance of who I am. The authentic me. Not the one I would like to sell you."

Porizkova ended her message by saying: "There. I shared with you to lose my shame. You're welcome to do the same!"

Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey wrote in the comment section, "I adore you, even though we've never met. Thanks for putting words to what we've all felt at some point."

"No one owns it like you," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna commented with a string of heart emojis.

Andie MacDowell added, "Aging is a blessing you are a blessing. I haven't met a perfect person yet!!!😂There's so much pressure to be popular on Instagram. I decided not to play that game so I post sometimes if I have something worth posting and then I do a little things on stories occasionally but I do like being able to say hello to you and to send you ❤️."

Yesterday's emotional photo of Porizkova came one month after the star confirmed her split from Aaron Sorkin and over a year-and-a-half after finding out her estranged husband Ric Ocasek, who died suddenly in September 2019, left her out of his will.

"I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people," she began. "But. Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery. Trust after being betrayed seems as far fetched as being shot into space. Correction. It's easier to see myself shot into space at this moment."

Porizkova continued, "When you've been betrayed- promised something, only to have that promise broken without your participation - you were blindsided. You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspect."

Last year, Porizkova opened up about feeling betrayed when she found out her ex-husband and Cars frontman left her out of his will.

"I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal," she told CBS Sunday Morning co-host Anthony Mason in an interview that aired in March 2020. "It made the grieving process really, really tricky."

She previously addressed being left out of Ocasek's will in November 2019, explaining that although the news was just being made public, she had known for months. "I've known about the will since the day after Ric passed," she wrote at the time, noting that despite the news, she had still spoken lovingly of Ocasek on numerous occasions.

"All you have heard from me since- is inspite [sic] of that," she added, including the hashtag "love never dies."