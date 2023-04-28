Paulina Porizkova Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' with a Meaningful Message

Her Instagram caption is a must-read

Paulina Porizkova posts thirst traps with a purpose.

The self-proclaimed 58-year-old "accidental former supermodel, occasional actress" and "current writer" took to Instagram on Friday to share a "shameless thirst trap" in order to let her 1 million followers in on an "important story."

She drew viewers in with a photo of herself in a blue silk robe, sat on a chair with her legs resting on a table with her toenails painted red and a book titled The Secret Gate in hand. But she used the caption to bring light to an issue she feels people should know about.

"This picture is a shameless thirst trap. So I can lure you in to read an important story," she wrote before adding detail.

"It begins in Afghanistan, with a woman named Homeira Quaderi. She is a celebrated writer , teacher and a women's rights activist with several novels published. As America starts to withdraw from her country, the Taliban marks her for death. Her husband, a college professor, divorces her by simply stating 'I divorce you' three times. He kicks her out of the house, and tells their young son his mother is dead."

She continued, writing, "Homeira comes to the States, writes and publishes a memoir called 'Dancing in The Mosque'. It begins with the words 'Dear Saiwash, my name is Homeira Quaderi, I am your mother and I am not dead. She then returns to Afghanistan to attempt the impossible: to reclaim her child."

Why is Porizkova telling this story, though? According to her caption, it hit awfully close to home.

She wrote, "The story of a woman trying to reclaim her child is the story of my life, my mothers life. It hits home. We got lucky, but not without huge sacrifices. As did Homeira and her son."

She continued in the caption about Homeira's story and the new book it's told in, which is the book she holds in the photo, calling it "a riveting and heart pounding account of a young American diplomat who is trying to help Homeira and countless other Afghans who risked their lives in siding with the US, and then were abandoned."

Porizkova also claimed that the writer, Mitchell Zuckoff, split the monetary advance he got from the book with Homeira, "who's now back in the US with her son, and struggling to make a living."

The model and writer added that she doesn't tell this story just out of admiration either, but out of a connection she has to the women central to it. She wrote that her literary agent, Marly Rusoff, "was the one to sell Homeira's memoir here in the US, and then tirelessly fought to help to get her out of Afghanistan."

