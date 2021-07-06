Paulina Porizkova Bares It All in Nude Bathroom Selfie: 'I Was Bored'

Kaitlyn Frey
·2 min read

Paulina Porizkova/Instagram

When Paulina Porizkova had some free time during her trip to Rome, she decided to get creative and stage a nude bathroom photo shoot.

The supermodel, 56, said she had just finished taking a bath when she thought it might be fun to snap a revealing nude mirror selfie to share on social media.

"My hotel Eden in Rome, has, besides a beautiful room I'm staying in, this pretty happening bathroom. After work and a leisurely bath, I was bored, which led to this celebration of narcissism, the naked selfie," Porizkova said on Instagram.

The star angled her body so she caught her reflection in the double-mirror, revealing her backside to the camera. As Porizkova held her phone up to capture the photo, she pulled her arms in toward her chest to conceal her breasts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

She continued: "What else was there to do? I mean, besides things like reading a good book or watching Italian TV. 😜 But it made me wonder what would happen if you gave a man a mirror and a camera and lots of spare time, versus a woman," she wrote, adding her signature hashtags, #betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #nudeselfie."

RELATED: Paulina Porizkova Models a Shimmery String Bikini During Tropical Getaway with 'Someone Special'

Porizkova added a warning to haters to keep things civil in the comments. "And for all of you who have a rough time with nudity, this thread will not be a safe place for you. Godspeed. 😁," she concluded.

Fellow '90s supermodel Helena Christensen applauded Porizkova for her clever posing. "The butt cheek lower left corner is my favorite 🍑 🔥," Christensen wrote. Fashion photographer Nigel Barker commented, "Angles! 😂 😘😘."

RELATED: Paulina Porizkova's Nude Vogue Czechoslovakia Cover Was Filter-Free: 'It's Unretouched'

Porizkova has always been proud to show her figure on social media and recently bared it all on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia by wearing a sheer black bodysuit with no Photoshop added. She's also been unafraid to clap back at the ageist online critics of her Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

"When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore - the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency," she wrote in a February Instagram post. "At fifty, I am reviled for it."

"Why is sexiness and nudity applauded in a woman's youth and reviled in her maturity?" she mused, going on to answer her own question: "Because of men. The only thing that is pathetic here is allowing others to set your priorities. #sexyhasnoexpirationdate."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories