Paulina Gretzky and Fiancé Dustin Johnson Celebrate His First Masters Win with a Kiss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson earned a kiss from his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, after his historic win at the 2020 Masters Tournament on Sunday.

After Johnson, 36, won his second major title and 24th PGA Tour win, Gretzky, 31, greeted her longtime love on the golf course with a sweet kiss.

The couple, who got engaged in 2013, shares sons River Jones, 3, and Tatum, 5.

In September, Johnson opened up about his relationship with Gretzky — who is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — in an interview with Golfweek.

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it’s Paulina and the kids," he told the outlet. "And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing."

View photos

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

RELATED: Dustin Johnson Wins 2020 Masters Tournament, Sets New Scoring Record

Amid rumors that the couple split in September 2018, Johnson spoke up about his relationship with Gretzky, writing on Twitter at the time, "Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support."

Gretzky previously raved about Johnson to PEOPLE after their son Tatum's birth in 2015, saying, “Dustin’s the best dad. He’s my best friend. He’s been so supportive with me and we’re just there for each other.”

RELATED: Dustin Johnson Addresses Paulina Gretzky Breakup Rumors: We're 'Committed to Being a Family'

View photos

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky

Along with earning his green jacket at Sunday's Masters, Johnson — who is currently the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world — set a 72-hole scoring record of 20 under, the lowest score to par in the history of the tournament at Augusta National.

The annual tournament, one of the four major championships in professional golf, was rescheduled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which usually takes place in April in Augusta, Georgia, began on Nov. 12.

View photos

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Dustin Johnson

Johnson recently battled coronavirus and was forced to withdraw from the CJ Cup tournament at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Zozo Championship at Sherwood in Lake Sherwood, California.

After recovering, Johnson told reporters during a pre-tournament interview that he "felt like I had a cold for a few days and then after that I didn't — so I was pretty much asymptomatic."

Johnson added, "A little fatigue and things like that, but I couldn't really figure out if that was because I was stuck in a hotel room for like 11 days not doing anything or it was COVID that made me feel that way."