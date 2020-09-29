Paulie's robot creator on Sylvester Stallone's Rocky IV cut

From Digital Spy

Just when we thought Sylvester Stallone was done with one Rocky Balboa, news of a new director's cut of Rocky IV was announced – but not everyone is set to make the, erm, cut.

Last month, Sly confirmed the sad news that a Rocky IV scene featuring Paulie's robot Sico has been removed ahead of the release of the director's cut in November. "The robot is going to the junkyard forever. No more robot," he revealed, mournfully.

Now, the creator and voice of Paulie's robot has spoken out about Sico's axing, with Robert Doornick – the founder of International Robotics – telling Empire that he "knows" why Stallone made the creative decision.

"I was in my office when I found out. I was deluged with messages, [saying] 'How can Stallone do that?' But I know why he's doing it, because I know he loves the robot," he explained.

A slightly cynical Doornick continued: "By causing turmoil among the fans of Sico, it generates more publicity. And by removing the robot from the movie, it saves money in royalty fees, because he is a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

"Sico receives cheques all the time – and of course he sends them over to me."

So, that's that, then.

Rocky himself offered a different explanation for Sico missing out on Rocky IV's re-release, with Stallone telling a follower on social media: "I don't like the robot anymore." Well, we guess that's fair enough.

