Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome added as assistant captains for 2024 Solheim Cup

Paula Creamer returns to the Solheim Cup for the first time in seven years in a new role as assistant captain. She’ll be joined by Brittany Lincicome, Morgan Pressel and Angela Stanford. It’s up to the host captain to determine the number of assistant captains, and for the first time in Solheim history, Stacy Lewis has appointed four women to the job.

This year’s Solheim Cup will be contested Sept. 13-15 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

“I’m so excited to have Morgan and Angela back for this year at RTJ,” said Lewis. “Then thinking about what I learned last year in Spain and from previous captains, I asked Paula and Brittany to join the team as well. These four have so much experience and love for the Solheim Cup, plus they’re my friends and all major champions too. I’m excited to see them in this role and to help prepare them to be future captains as well.”

Last year in Spain, Lewis was assisted by Natalie Gulbis, Pressel and Stanford.

Creamer, a 10-time winner on the LPGA, became the youngest Solheim Cup player in U.S. history when she made the team as a rookie in 2005 at age 19. Creamer’s 7-and-5 singles victory over Laura Davies in 2005 is the third-largest margin of victory in Solheim singles history. She also holds the record for most foursomes victories with seven.

“When Stacy asked me to be on her team for the Solheim Cup, I couldn’t say yes fast enough,” said Creamer. “My seven Solheim Cups are some of the best memories of my career, and I can’t wait to make more memories working with Stacy.”

Lincicome, a two-time major winner, has played on six U.S. Solheim Cup teams. She went 4-0 with partner Brittany Lang in four-ball appearances, a record for any U.S. duo.

“Serving as an assistant captain to the U.S. Solheim Cup Team will be one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Lincicome. “My years competing for the U.S. team hold some of the highlights of my career and my entire life.”

This marks Stanford’s third time as an assistant captain and Pressel’s second.

