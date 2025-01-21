Paula Badosa stuns third seed Coco Gauff to reach Australian Open semi-final

Paula Badosa will next meet Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after beating Coco Gauff to reach the Australian Open semi-finals. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Paula Badosa became the first woman into the 2025 Australian Open semi-finals after stunning third seed Coco Gauff in straight sets at Melbourne Park.

The 7-5, 6-4 victory propelled the Spanish 11th seed into the first grand slam semi-final of her career.

Badosa had said before the match that she was hoping to exact revenge after Gauff beat her in the Beijing semis last year.

“I’ve been through a lot... Now I’m a better player, I handle the emotions better,” said Badosa, who beat a top-10 player at a grand slam for the first time.

Badosa will next play Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who meet later in the day, for a place in the final.

Tumaini Carayol’s full report to follow.