Paula Badosa out of Adelaide International with thigh injury

  • Spain's Paula Badosa celebrates after defeating Britain's Harriet Dart in their Group D match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    Spain's Paula Badosa celebrates after defeating Britain's Harriet Dart in their Group D match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • Spain's Paula Badosa celebrates after defeating Britain's Harriet Dart in their Group D match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    Spain's Paula Badosa celebrates after defeating Britain's Harriet Dart in their Group D match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • Russia's Daria Kasatkina reacts after winning a point against Czech Linda Noskova during their Round of 32 match at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes)
    Russia's Daria Kasatkina reacts after winning a point against Czech Linda Noskova during their Round of 32 match at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes)
  • Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, left, is congratulated at the net after defeating Canada's Bianca Andreescu during their Round of 16 match at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes)
    Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, left, is congratulated at the net after defeating Canada's Bianca Andreescu during their Round of 16 match at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes)
Paula Badosa has withdrawn from her Adelaide International semifinal with a thigh injury, handing fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina a walkover into the final.

Kasatkina will play the winner of Friday's later semifinal between Belinda Bencic and Veronika Kudermetova in Saturday's final.

Badosa, who is seeded 11th for the Australian Open which begins Monday, is scheduled to play American Caty McNally in her first-round match at Melbourne Park.

“I think I was playing very good tennis, high level." the Spanish player said. “I played three really good matches. I think that helps me, as well, on my confidence for the tournaments ahead. Now it’s something that I cannot control, so it is what it is."

Badosa endured 74- and 81-minute sets in Thursday’s quarterfinal win over Beatriz Haddad Maia. Badosa said she felt she pulled a muscle during the match.

“Today I feel a little bit worse, so yeah, I have the Australian Open ahead, and I hope I can recover for that," Badosa said.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

