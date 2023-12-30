Paula Abdul Sues “American Idol”, “SYTYCD” Executive Producer Nigel Lythgoe for Alleged Sexual Assault

The Grammy winning singer filed the suit in Los Angeles County on Friday

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Paul Archuleta/Getty

Paula Abdul is accusing Nigel Lythgoe of multiple counts of sexual assault in a new lawsuit.

The suit, filed by the former American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, claims that Lythgoe, who was an executive producer on both shows, sexually assaulted Abdul on two occasions — once during the early seasons of Idol and once during her tenure on SYTYCD. She also accused him of sexually assaulting her assistant.

Abdul is suing the defendants in the lawsuit for sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and negligence. The suit was filed under the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which allows civil sexual assault suits to be made even if the statute of limitations has expired.

The suit names Lythgoe, 19 Entertainment Inc., FremantleMedia North America Inc., American Idol Productions Inc. and Dance Nation Productions Inc. as defendants.

Representatives for Lythgoe, Abdul, 19 Entertainment Inc. and FremantleMedia North America Inc. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. American Idol Productions Inc. is detailed in the suit as a subsidiary of Fremantle, while Dance Nation Productions Inc. is detailed in the suit as a subsidiary of 19 Entertainment Inc.



Ray Mickshaw/WireImage Paula Abdul on the 'American Ido'l set with fellow judges. Nigel Lythgoe is standing on the left.

Related: Paula Abdul, Bill Anderson, Martina McBride and More Announced as 2023 CMA Awards Presenters

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the first incident allegedly took place in the early 2000s, when Grammy-winner Abdul, 60, and Lythgoe, 74, were both working on Idol.

The suit claims that Lythgoe sexually assaulted Abdul, who was a judge on the series between 2002 and 2009, "while on the road for the regional audition" during one of Idol's first seasons.

The suit alleges that upon entering an elevator, “Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts and began shoving his tongue down her throat."

Story continues

"Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her and let him know that his behavior was not acceptable," the document adds.

Following the alleged assault, a tearful Abdul called one of her representatives and informed them of what she said had taken place, according to the suit. However, she chose not to take action “for fear that Lythgoe would have her fired from American Idol.”

Abdul also claims she was “discriminated against in terms of compensation and benefits compared to one of the show’s male judges and the host,” and was the victim of “the target of constant taunts, bullying, humiliation and harassment,” during her time on the show.



FOX Image Collection via Getty Nigel Lythgoe and Paula Abdul on the set of 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Related: Paula Abdul Launches Empowering 15-Piece Athleisure Collection with Smash + Tess: 'A Labor of Love'

The second assault allegedly occurred, per the suit, in 2015, when Abdul was a judge on SYTYCD.

During a dinner at Lythgoe’s home, which the singer had attended “believing this to be a professional invitation” Lythgoe allegedly “forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent 'power couple,' " per the suit.

Abdul, the document states, “pushed Lythgoe off her, explaining that she was not interested in his advances,” and then left his property.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The suit also details an alleged assault witnessed by Abdul and carried out by Lythgoe against an assistant to the "Straight Up" singer, named in the documents as April. The incident is alleged to have taken place in April 2015.

“One evening, Lythgoe approached Abdul and April from behind, pressed himself up against April and began to grope her. April did not consent," the suit states.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Paula Abdul, Nigel Lythgoe arrives at the Goldie Hawn Hosts Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California

Related: Paula Abdul Tells Jennifer Hudson Why She Didn't Need to Win 'American Idol'

Earlier this year, Abdul spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about turning 60 on June 19 and discussed a “trajectory change” in her life and career for her new decade.

“Being 60 this past year was such an incredible trajectory change for me, of really wanting to build and leave a legacy behind,” Abdul said.

“That of kindness and support and helping others who can't stand up for themselves, to learn to how to combat bullies, to have the self-assuredness that you can do anything that you put your mind to," she added. "Talent is only half of it. It's the perseverance, the stick-to-itness, and undying belief in yourself.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.