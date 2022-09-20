Paula Abdul Changed Her Flight to Be at Kelly Clarkson's Walk of Fame Induction — and Made it Just in Time!

Daniela Avila
·3 min read
Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson and Paula Abdul pose for photographers as Clarkson is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson

There was no way Paula Abdul would miss Kelly Clarkson's big moment.

On Monday, the daytime talk show host, 40, was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and all three original American Idol judges — Simon Cowell, Abdul and Randy Jackson — reunited to show their support.

"I'm so proud to be here, honored," Abdul, 60, said during her speech in support of Clarkson, who became the very first Idol winner 20 years ago. "I changed my flight just so I could be here. I wouldn't miss it for the world. Kelly — not only the trajectory of your life has changed, but you helped change the trajectory of everyone's lives."

Abdul arrived shortly into Cowell's speech, prompting the outspoken judge to make a few jokes before the "Opposites Attract" singer praised Clarkson for her "talent," "tenacity," "grace" and "dignity."

Kelly Clarkson
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Kelly Clarkson

She said Clarkson "made season one all worth it," joking, "Even having to sit next to a British guy to the left of me. And a wonderful man to the right of me."

Continued Abdul: "If anyone can ever say, in your wildest dreams, 'Did you ever think you'd be part of a show that just changed the world?,' I'd be a liar if I said yes. But you're living proof every day, and I'm the one that would force myself to talk to her and corner her in the elevator. 'Where did you get your training from? You're an opera singer, I can tell.' But I love you."

Abdul thanked Clarkson "for changing the trajectory of my life and making me believe like a kid believes in Santa Claus. That young, talented people can make it — and they can make it big time."

She ended by telling Clarkson, whom she called "the sweetest person," that she can't wait to see what she'll achieve over the next decade.

Shortly after, Clarkson received her highly-anticipated star.

On Sept. 4, Clarkson reflected on the 20-year anniversary of her "priceless" Idol win.

"The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and tv are priceless to me," she wrote in part. "We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all."

