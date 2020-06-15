Paul Whelan: Russian court sentences former US marine to 16 years hard labour on disputed spy charges

A Russian court sentenced Paul Whelan, a former American marine, to sixteen years prison colony on Monday, in a decision that laid bare continuing tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Speaking on the steps outside Moscow City Court, John Sullivan, the US Ambassador to Moscow, said he was outraged by the verdict. The case was a "mockery of justice," he added, which would not have "a good impact" on bilateral relations.

Mr Whelan was arrested in his hotel room during a trip to Moscow in December 2018. Russian authorities say he was caught "red-handed" with a USB flash drive containing the list of the names of secret agents. Mr Whelan, who was working as a security consultant at the time of his arrest, denies any knowledge of the data. He says he was set-up by an FSB agent he had believed was a friend.

In a rare moment that Mr Whelan was allowed to talk during the trial he said he had fallen victim to an "absurd political kidnapping"; Russia had confused "Mr Bean" with "James Bond".

With conviction rates running at over 99 per cent in Russian trials, there was never much doubt how the trial would end once it had begun and few expected a fair trial

The punishment was just less than the 18 years penal colony demanded by prosecutors.

Mr Whelan's team indicated they would appeal the verdict.





