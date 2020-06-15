Paul Whelan: Former US Marine jailed for 16 years over espionage charges by Russian court

A Russian court has sentenced former US Marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of spying charges.

Whelan, who has UK citizenship, as well as US, Canadian and Irish passports, has been in custody in Russia since he was arrested in a Moscow hotel room on 28 December 2018.

Police said they caught him "red-handed" with a computer memory stick containing a list of secret Russian agents.

The 50-year-old pleaded not guilty to spying charges, claiming he was set up by a sting operation.

He told the court he had been given the flash drive by a Russian agent and thought it only contained holiday photos.

US officials described the case as a "significant obstacle" to improving relations with Russia and have consistently claimed there is no evidence against Whelan.

State prosecutors, who accused Whelan of being a ranking US military intelligence colonel, had asked the court to sentence him to 18 years in a maximum security prison.