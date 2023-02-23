Paul Weiss to Lead Material Sciences & Nano Technology for Kronos Fusion Energy

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a Board Advisor for Kronos Fusion Energy, Paul Weiss has taken on the role of leading the Material Science & Nanotechnology sector.

Paul comes to us with more than three decades of material science & nanotechnology experience. He is a leading American nanoscientist, currently holding a UC Presidential Chair at the University of California, Los Angeles. From 2009-2014, he held the Fred Kavli Chair in NanoSystems Sciences and was the director of the California NanoSystems Institute. Weiss has co-authored over 500 research publications and holds over 40 US and international patents. He founded and served as editor-in-chief of the leading nanoscience journal ACS Nano from 2007-2021.

From his start with Kronos in early 2022, Paul has proven himself to be a huge benefit to the Kronos team, with his main role being to help in leading the material science, nanotechnology, and additive manufacturing efforts required for the design of Kronos Fusion Energy's S.M.A.R.T. fusion energy generators.

His multitude of honors include: IEEE Pioneer Award in Nanotechnology, being elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, being elected an inaugural foreign fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering, American Chemical Society Tolman Medal, American Chemical Society Award in Colloid and Surface Chemistry, fellow of the American Chemical Society, fellow of the American Physical Society, fellow of the IEEE, American Chemical Society Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellow, and Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Fellow.

Paul received his bachelor of science and master of science degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. He was a postdoctoral researcher at Bell Labs from '86 to '88 and a visiting scientist at IBM Research at Almaden from '88 to '89. From '89 until '09, he was on the faculty at Pennsylvania State University, rising from Assistant Professor to Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Physics.

Moving forward with Kronos, Paul plans to develop the materials and processes necessary to bring the S.M.A.R.T. fusion energy generators to fruition and to identify and forge the collaborations needed for this and other Kronos projects.

About Kronos Fusion Energy Incorporated:

Kronos is an American Fusion Energy Company building the revolutionary S.M.A.R.T. 40 Fusion Energy Generator (Superconducting, Minimum-Aspect-Ratio Torus) technology. From algorithms to simulation to commercialization, Kronos Fusion Energy is taking a synchronized approach to the commercialization of fusion energy generation by bringing together research and engineering efforts across government agencies, academic institutions, and private industry.

