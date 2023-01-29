Paul Warne interview: I fixed the coffee machine, then started fixing Derby county

John Percy
·8 min read
Paul Warne at Derby County - Andrew Fox
Paul Warne at Derby County - Andrew Fox

It was only a few days after his appointment as Derby County’s new head coach and there was something on Paul Warne’s mind.

The coffee machine in the training ground canteen wasn’t working, and he could not understand why. Derby had a huge training complex with excellent facilities, including 17 pitches and a swimming pool, but a broken coffee machine.

“It drove me insane, it’s a massive thing,” says Warne. “There was this beautiful big coffee machine sitting there, winking at me. It was like, ‘Look at how great Derby County used to be, but we can’t afford to plug it in any more.’ My argument was either mend it, which was a colossal amount of money, or get rid of it. Don’t leave it there.

“It was no big deal but I got it mended. I’ve tried to change certain things and that was definitely an early win for me.”

Four months later, Warne has got Derby’s team functioning too, and dreaming of better days after a torrid time in the club’s recent history.

Derby were staring down the barrel at extinction last year but face West Ham in the FA Cup on Monday night on the back of a 19-match unbeaten run, with six consecutive wins.

Warne has been at the forefront of the revival and, to put it politely, he is quite a character: funny, brutally honest, inspirational and emotional. You can tell why he is so popular with staff and players.

'I love a clapping Gif'

Over the course of 70 minutes in his office at Moor Farm, Warne provides a compelling insight into his management style and methods.

“At the training ground we’ve got the ‘win wall’ and the ‘clean sheet wall’. I’ve tried to inject some colour with pictures of the lads scoring,” he says. “When they score their first goal for me, they get a mug. I did it at my previous club, it’s something quirky. At first the lads were looking at me thinking it was a bit weird, but it’s like a badge of honour.

“What’s amazing is the mugs cost £12.99 in Derbyshire. In Yorkshire they are like a fiver.

“I like to thank the players because the success is through them. To be successful you need everyone to buy in, you need them all to run through brick walls and care for each other because it’s going to take everyone.”

Warne likes to have a close relationship with his squad and points to the influence of seasoned professionals including Curtis Davies, David McGoldrick and Richard Stearman.

Derby player - Barrington Coombs/PA
Derby player - Barrington Coombs/PA

At Pride Park stadium, he has introduced a “family why wall” to the dressing room, with pictures of the players’ relatives, partners and children.

In the next few weeks, the tunnel which leads to the pitch will have photographs of the current squad to make them feel part of the journey.

“I always send texts to the players,” says Warne. “Last weekend Conor Hourihane missed a tackle, which they scored from, and he went home to his wife and said, ‘the gaffer won’t text me this weekend’.

“He was right, I didn’t text him. It’s pathetic, isn’t it? I always send out Gifs on WhatsApp, I buzz off them. I love the clapping ones.

“This is the way this generation communicates. I’m not going to send them a pigeon with a letter on their leg.”

Warne leaves the fines system to his players, and the only serious punishment he dishes out is press-ups for those who miss the target in shooting drills.

'Derby could have been a sinking mess of poo'

Before this interview, we are invited to watch an afternoon training session. The atmosphere is relaxed, yet professional, and Warne is standing next to the goal in his trademark bobble hat.

Paul Warne in a bobble hat - Mick Walker/GETTY
Paul Warne in a bobble hat - Mick Walker/GETTY

He leaves much of the coaching to his assistant Richie Barker, who secured his Pro License nearly ten years ago. First-team coach Matt Hamshaw and goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington make up the rest of the backroom staff. Warne calls them his best mates.

They were all part of Warne’s story at Rotherham, a six-year rollercoaster including three promotions to the Championship and three relegations to League One.

When the offer came in from Derby in September, he was racked with doubts.

“I’m not the most arrogant, I still suffer from imposter syndrome,” he says. “At Rotherham I’d taken on everybody, whether it was staff or players. I had a really good relationship with the owner and used to sit with him for six hours a week just chatting about the team and all that.

“It was a comfy job. I knew where I stood and what I could and couldn’t do. I had full autonomy. I didn’t know if our skills as a group were transferable to another club.

“You know how sensitive footballers are, you could lose two or three of them in the first couple of meetings and it’s hard to get them back.

“You have to win over the fanbase. I have to accept the fact I am Marmite: some people like my interviews and some people don’t like me being honest or trying to be funny. I can’t help it, I just turn into Chandler out of Friends when I get interviewed.

“It could have been an absolute stinking mess of poo. You just don’t know. But I also knew that if I didn’t take this opportunity, in two months’ time I might regret it.”

'There was a lot of mental scarring'

Warne inherited a club which needed a lift. Relegated to League One, Derby were in administration last season for nine months, sustaining a 21-point deduction for breaching financial rules. In July, they were sold to local businessman and Derby fan David Clowes.

“I felt there was a bit of PTSD knocking about,” says Warne. “Every day the staff were coming in and didn’t know whether they’re losing their jobs. I remember speaking to one of the cooks on my first day and she was saying it was really tense and stressful.

“I just sensed that everyone felt vulnerable and even though the club had been saved I don’t think they fully believed it. There was still a lot of mental scarring.”

The mood is now transformed, and Warne’s positive mindset has been significant. Derby’s dramatic late win at Port Vale on Tuesday continued the excellent run and keeps them fourth in League One. Warne rewarded his players with three days off.

Now 49, he readily admits management was never the plan. A hard-working midfielder in his playing days, spending the majority of his career at Rotherham, he is also a qualified teacher, having graduating from Nottingham University with a sports science & business degree.

His heroes are perhaps unconventional: Russell Slade, his manager at Yeovil, Neil Warnock and Pittsburgh Steelers’s head coach Mike Tomlin.

“Football has definitely changed. I don’t think I could have managed in the 80s or 90s,” he says. “I wasn’t that character to shout and scream, grab people by the throat and all that macho bulls--t. It’s just a nicer workplace than it used to be. If someone has a kid, we’d probably all now buy the person a gift.

“We just simplify the game as much as we can and try and get the ball to the best players and let them create something.

“Winning is hard work. I know that sounds a bit cheesy, but it is. We haven’t done anything amazing but collectively the team has done really well.”

'Losing to a Premier League team is no failure'

The visit of West Ham on Monday offers a chance to continue the feelgood factor.

West Ham have struggled in the Premier League this season, and are in a relegation battle, so does Warne view this as a brilliant opportunity for an upset?

“I want to win and the owner to have a great night, but I’m more concerned about the performance, because it’s good habits,” he says. “Whatever happens, I have to take it into the next league game. It’s a nice distraction but if we lose it’s not a season killer.

“I don’t regard a League One team losing to a Premier League team as a failure. I regard it as failure if they significantly underperform.

“When we played Man City [at Rotherham], we lost 7-0, and the nicest gesture I’ve ever seen happened that day. The fourth official came up to me in the 88th minute, and they normally go, ‘There’s eight minutes,’ or whatever. He said: ‘There’s no extra time.’ I literally hugged him and kissed him on the head.”

Latest Stories

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso

  • Panthers hire Frank Reich over Steve Wilks as head coach

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers as their coach, more than 27 years after starting the franchise's first game at quarterback in 1995. The Panthers announced Thursday they've agreed to terms with Reich to become the sixth head coach in franchise history. Reich was chosen among nine candidates who interviewed for the job, including former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and this season's interim head coach, Steve Wilks. The 61-year-old Reich joins

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Canada's Cyle Larin has dream debut in Spain, scores winner for Real Valladolid

    VALLADOLID, Spain — Canadian forward Cyle Larin had a dream debut for Spain's Real Valladolid CF on Sunday, scoring off the bench in the 90th minute for a 1-0 victory over Valencia CF. Larin acrobatically knocked in a cross from Venezuelan Darwin Machis to beat Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili at the far post before 19,657 fans at Valladolid's Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The victory moved Valladolid (6-11-2) out of the relegation zone into 16th place in Spain's 20-team top tier. Val

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15