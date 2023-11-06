Paul Warne: Derby County says rescuing FA Cup draw at Crewe felt like a win

Boss Paul Warne says he knows Derby supporters may find him delusional for being satisfied with their performance in Sunday's FA Cup draw at Crewe.

Warne's League One side needed two late goals to avoid a first-round upset against the League Two hosts.

Crewe were 2-0 up until the 89th minute, despite Derby ending with 71% possession and 32 shots.

"Even if we lost 2-0, I know fans think I'm off my nut, I'd have said I was proud of the performance," Warne said.

"Obviously there are the odd incidents, the odd tackles or odd header you miss, but generally speaking I thought we controlled the game really well, played really well, passed the ball and tried to create chances. It's just that final one.

"The opposition had five along the back and they sank in really early, so we were limited to shots from distance and we didn't really test the keeper enough."

When asked by BBC Radio Derby about "getting away with one" against their lower league rivals, Warne replied: "I felt if we didn't at least get a draw, they would have got away with one because I thought we were smoking them.

"Overall, to get the draw it feels like we are leaving here with a win - I know it isn't, but it feels like that.

"We are still in the hat, so I don't have to bin my Wembley suit yet.

"Football is always about the smallest of margins and that's why it's an amazing game because underdogs can win.

"The underdog had three chances today and we had 30-odd. We just didn't take our chances today, that's my only criticism of the team - we weren't as clinical as we needed to be and I keep saying it."