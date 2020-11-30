Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Pays Tribute to Late Dad 7 Years After His Death: 'My Best Bud'

Meadow Walker/Instagram Paul and Meadow Walker

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow is honoring her father seven years after his tragic death.

On Monday, the 22-year-old paid tribute to the late actor by sharing a throwback photo of the two of them taking a nap on her Instagram.

"A silly day to remember in sadness. today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world," she wrote in the caption. "Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping."

In the shot, a young Meadow sleeps against her father's chest as Walker cradles her in his arms.

Walker's castmates from The Fast and the Furious franchise also honored the star in the comments section, with Tyrese writing, "We love you Meadow! We love you and miss your father everyday....... Prayers love and light to you angel..... I know none of this has been easy especially days like this..... -Uncle Ty."

"We miss him so much," Nathalie Emmanuel wrote. "Of all the things he gave to the world....... You are the most beautiful of them all!"

Walker died in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2013 at the age of 40 — just weeks after Meadow turned 15.

A year before his death, Meadow, who had spent most of her childhood living with her mother in Hawaii, decided to move to California and live with her dad. During that time, the two grew extremely close.

"He loved being a dad. He was so proud of her," his brother Cody previously told PEOPLE.

Since his death, Meadow has kept her father’s memory alive with the Paul Walker Foundation. Earlier this year, the organization teamed up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to provide children with meals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the model has continued to remember her father with moving tributes on social media.

On March 16, Meadow shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby with Walker, who is seen giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"Ultimate apocalypse buddy," the model captioned the black-and-white shot, seemingly in reference to the ongoing pandemic and social distancing rules.

In April, Meadow shared a never-before-seen video of herself surprising her father on his birthday one year.

"I never thought I’d share this,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the video, which featured Walker laughing and clutching his heart after his daughter popped out of a door to surprise him. "But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx."

Meadow has also maintained a close relationship with her godfather, Walker's The Fast and the Furious costar Vin Diesel, and his family.

In June, she shared a sweet selfie with all three of Diesel's children: daughters Pauline (who was named after Walker), 5, and Similce, 12, as well as son Vincent, 10.

"Family, forever," she captioned the snapshot.