Paul Walker's daughter Meadow pays tribute to late dad on 50th birthday

Fast & Furious star Paul Walker would have turned 50 years old this week.

Best known for appearing as Brian O'Conner opposite Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto across seven Fast & Furious blockbusters, Walker tragically died in a car accident back in 2013.

Meadow Walker commemorated her father's milestone birthday over on Instagram yesterday (September 12), posting an old picture of them together.

"Happy birthday to my guardian angel," she wrote.

"Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know.

"You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."



Walker and his character Brian were honoured in Fast X, released earlier this year, through archive footage revisiting a key moment from Fast Five.

Following his death, the actor's remaining Furious 7 scenes were completed with help from his brothers Caleb and Cody.

Meadow, who was walked down the aisle by her father's close friend Diesel two years ago, also cameoed in the tenth Fast & Furious movie.

Thrilled to be involved, she shared on social media: "The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors.

"Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."



Fast X is available to buy or rent from Prime Video , iTunes , Microsoft Store and more.



