Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Honors Late Father At 'Fast And Furious' Movie Premiere

It’s always been family over anything when it comes to “Fast and Furious.”

Nearly eight years after the death of Paul Walker, who was one of the blockbuster action franchise’s original stars, his daughter, Meadow Walker, attended the premiere of the latest sequel on Friday night.

The 22-year-old honored her father alongside the film’s cast and crew at the launch of the latest sequel, “F9,” in Los Angeles. The model, who regularly pays tribute to her late dad on social media, stepped out on the red carpet wearing a black Saint Laurent cutout gown.

Ahead of the event, Walker shared a photo of herself all dressed up, while leaning against a wall, simply captioning the post, “let’s go.”

Meadow Walker attends the Universal Pictures

Since Walker died in a tragic car accident in 2013 at the age of 40, the “Fast and Furious” cast and crew have embraced his daughter as one of their own and made it their mission to keep the late actor’s memory alive.

Jordana Brewster, who played Walker’s love interest in several “Fast and Furious” films, shared a photo of herself greeting Meadow inside the premiere theater.

“Family forever,” she captioned the post with Meadow later commenting on the pic, “Love you” with a handful of heart emojis.

Vin Diesel, who shared a deep bond with Walker and is Meadow’s godfather, also honored the late actor on the day of the event.

“On my way to the premiere ... you will be there in spirit,” he captioned a photo of himself and Walker from the “Fast Five” premiere back in 2011 with the message “always” written over the post.

Diesel has spoken about his love for Meadow over the years, telling Extra earlier this month that seeing her with his daughter Pauline, whom he named after Walker, is “one of the most beautiful things.”

“She takes good care of me. … She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day,” he said. “There are moments when I see her playing with Pauline and it hits me so deep ’cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that. … I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie.”

Story continues

“The whole point of the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga is the idea that brotherhood can be created by bond and not necessarily blood,” Diesel added.

Meadow, as well as Walker’s two brothers Cody and Caleb, were “constantly” spending time on the set of the latest film, according to a recent interview with Ludacris, who explained that the cast is always thinking about how “his legacy can be incorporated.”

As for whether Meadow would join the “Fast and Furious” franchise on screen one day, Diesel teased that he “would not count anything out” when it comes to the future.

“Let me just ― without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10,” he told E!’s “Daily Pop” earlier this week. “Let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.