Paul Walker's Brother Cody Wishes He Could Tell Him ‘How Much He Is Loved' 10 Years After His Death (Exclusive)

In a new interview, Cody shares stories of the 'Fast & Furious' star's lasting impact exclusively with PEOPLE

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Paul Walker, right, with his younger brother Cody in 2003.

It's hard to grasp it's been a decade since Paul Walker's tragic death.

The Fast & Furious star, whose ocean-blue eyes and easy grin captured the box office and fans worldwide as Brian O'Conner, was finishing the franchise's seventh film at the time of the car crash that caused his death on Nov. 30, 2013 at age 40.

"Paul did not realize the impact that he made on those around him," his youngest brother Cody Walker, 35, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

Cody and his brother Caleb would go on to stand in for Paul for the remainder of production of Fast 7, and ultimately the star's face was digitally superimposed onto their bodies.

"We had to wear Paul's tattoo, duplicates of the actual tattoo of Meadow's name that Paul carried on his wrist," recalls Cody of Paul's tattoo of his daughter, now 25. "Every time you looked down, it was a reminder of Paul. It was difficult. It was also healing in a way."



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Paul Walker, right, with his youngest brother Cody, left, in 2003.

On set the brothers were met with stories of their brother's approachable nature. "The sound guy, the prop guy, a PA, everybody over the course of these months would want to share a story about Paul," he recalls. "'Dude, your brother, instead of eating his meals in his trailer, he'd get in line with the rest of us.' 'He sat down with me on the curb right over there, and we ate lunch one time.' 'Your brother's the nicest guy in the world.'"

The anecdotes drove home the grace Paul brought to his daily interactions, no matter if it was with "the busboy or some other famous person," says Cody. "He treated everybody the same. It really meant a lot to hear these different stories from these people that I had never even met before talking about these wonderful memories that they made with Paul."



AFF-USA/Shutterstock Cody Walker

Today Cody is carrying on his famous brother's passion for helping others by putting on live car events called FuelFest, which donate a portion of proceeds to Paul's disaster relief non-profit organization Reach Out Worldwide. Having raised over $400,000 for ROWW to date, FuelFest arrives in Scottsdale Dec. 9 for its next stop.

Ten years after his brother's death, Cody opens up to PEOPLE what he wishes he could say to Paul today:



It’s unbelievable that it’s been nearly 10 years, because it doesn’t feel like it. I wish I could tell you how much you’re missed and how much of an impact you made on the lives of not only members of your family, but people around the world.

This year we named my third child Paul Barrett Walker. We just held him and looked at him and thought about it. I felt it was right to honor you and the family name.

I want you to know that Meadow has grown to be such a beautiful young lady who has grabbed the torch and has done a wonderful job creating her foundation to preserve our oceans in honor of you. She’s pursuing a career [in modeling] that’s extremely difficult, but she’s finding her own way. You’d be so proud of her. You were so proud of her.

Universal Pictures International/Courtesy Everett Paul Walker in 2009

You did not realize the impact that you made. I meet fans all over the world putting on live car events called FuelFest, and I’ve been told by complete strangers: “I was in a very dark place. Because of those movies and your brother’s love for cars and the person he was, it gave me a purpose in my life.” Your legacy is continuing, and the organization that you created, Reach Out WorldWide, is still helping people all over the world.

You’d always say, “Be good.” It just meant be a decent person. You didn’t care if someone was the bellhop or some big CEO or other famous person. You treated everybody the same.

