Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Shares Tribute on Late Actor’s 50th Birthday: ‘My Guardian Angel’

Anna Webber/Getty; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Meadow Walker and her late father Paul Walker

Meadow Walker is remembering her late father Paul Walker on what would have been his 50th birthday.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old penned an emotional tribute to her dad on Instagram alongside a sweet black and white photo of them together in a father-daughter moment.

“Happy birthday to my guardian angel 🤍,” the model and actress began. “Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet.”

“I love you and miss you every day," she concluded her post.

Meadow's post comes after she honored her father earlier this year by appearing in the latest Fast and Furious movie. She also opened up about her cameo appearance in Fast X on Instagram.

Alongside a behind-the-scenes image from the production of herself on a monitor on set, she wrote, “A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors.”

"Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."



She concluded the post, “I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much.”



Meadow Walker/Instagram Meadow Walker pays tribute to her late dad Paul Walker

Meadow's godfather Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the movie franchise, commented with a single praying emoji.

Paul starred in the first seven Fast and Furious movies, making his final appearance in Furious 7. Following his death in a car crash in November 2013 at the age of 40, the film was finished with his brothers Caleb Walker and Cody Walker appearing as body doubles for his character Brian O'Conner.

