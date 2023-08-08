Paul vs. Diaz medical suspension: Jake Paul, Nate Diaz get 31 days each
Paul vs. Diaz took place this past Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, featuring nine boxing bouts.
In the main event, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated former UFC title challenger, Nate Diaz, by winning a unanimous decision after a hard-fought 10 rounds of action.
After the event, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued medical suspensions to all 18 fighters. MMA Junkie acquired the list from the commissioning body Monday. The list included suspension duration without specifics.
One fighter, William Silva, who was the only athlete to be stopped inside the distance with his fourth-round knockout loss to Ashton Sylve, received the longest suspension of all.
Scroll below to see the medical suspensions handed out to each fighter. Fighters may return to competition sooner than the allotted suspension if they are cleared by a doctor.
Luciano Ramos def. Cee Jay Hamilton
Luciano Ramos: Suspended 13 days
Cee Jay Hamilton: Suspended 13 days
Jose Aguayo def. Noel Cavazos
Jose Aguayo: Suspended 13 days
Noel Cavazos: Suspended 31 days
Kevin Newman II def. Quilisto Madera
Kevin Newman II: Suspended 25 days
Quilisto Madera: Suspended 46 days
Alan Sanchez def. Angel Beltran
Alan Sanchez: Suspended 31 days
Angel Beltran: Suspended 31 days
Shadasia Green def. Olivia Curry
Shadasia Green: Suspended 31 days
Olivia Curry: Suspended 31 days
Ashton Sylve def. William Silva
Ashton Sylve: Suspended 13 days
William Silva: Suspended 61 days
Chris Avila def. Jeremy Stephens
Chris Avila: Suspended 19 days
Jeremy Stephens: Suspended 19 days
Amanda Serrano def. Heather Hardy
Amanda Serrano: Suspended 31 says
Heather Hardy: Suspended 46 days
Jake Paul def. Nate Diaz
Jake Paul: Suspended 31 days
Nate Diaz: Suspended 31 days
