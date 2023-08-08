Paul vs. Diaz medical suspension: Jake Paul, Nate Diaz get 31 days each

Paul vs. Diaz took place this past Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, featuring nine boxing bouts.

In the main event, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated former UFC title challenger, Nate Diaz, by winning a unanimous decision after a hard-fought 10 rounds of action.

After the event, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued medical suspensions to all 18 fighters. MMA Junkie acquired the list from the commissioning body Monday. The list included suspension duration without specifics.

One fighter, William Silva, who was the only athlete to be stopped inside the distance with his fourth-round knockout loss to Ashton Sylve, received the longest suspension of all.

Scroll below to see the medical suspensions handed out to each fighter. Fighters may return to competition sooner than the allotted suspension if they are cleared by a doctor.

Luciano Ramos def. Cee Jay Hamilton

Luciano Ramos: Suspended 13 days

Cee Jay Hamilton: Suspended 13 days

Jose Aguayo def. Noel Cavazos

Jose Aguayo: Suspended 13 days

Noel Cavazos: Suspended 31 days

Kevin Newman II def. Quilisto Madera

Kevin Newman II: Suspended 25 days

Quilisto Madera: Suspended 46 days

Alan Sanchez def. Angel Beltran

Alan Sanchez: Suspended 31 days

Angel Beltran: Suspended 31 days

Shadasia Green def. Olivia Curry

Shadasia Green: Suspended 31 days

Olivia Curry: Suspended 31 days

Ashton Sylve def. William Silva

Ashton Sylve: Suspended 13 days

William Silva: Suspended 61 days

Chris Avila def. Jeremy Stephens

Chris Avila: Suspended 19 days

Jeremy Stephens: Suspended 19 days

Amanda Serrano def. Heather Hardy

Amanda Serrano: Suspended 31 says

Heather Hardy: Suspended 46 days

Jake Paul def. Nate Diaz

Jake Paul: Suspended 31 days

Nate Diaz: Suspended 31 days

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie