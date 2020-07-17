Paul Thomas Anderson 1970s San Fernando Valley Movie Heading To MGM

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Paul Thomas Anderson’s new 1970s San Fernando Valley movie is jumping from Focus Features to MGM. Neither studio would confirm, but we know that it’s a deal that’s going down according to sources, and that the production is leaving the Universal specialty label which made his Oscar-winning, near $48M WW global grossing period feature Phantom Thread. CAA Media Finance represents the film.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The movie did not go into production prior to the shutdown of feature productions during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear at this time whether Anderson was on a timeline, and needed to get this movie done and filming, or if the production was too costly for Focus. Phantom Thread was made for an estimated $35M.

More from Deadline

Focus Features originally was set to distribute the movie domestically with Universal handling foreign distribution. Focus released Anderson’s 1950s London fashion designer movie Phantom Thread which racked up six Oscar noms including Best Picture, Director, Best Actor Daniel Day-Lewis, and took home a win for Mark Bridges’ costumes.

Reportedly Anderson’s new movie will center around a high school student who is also a successful child actor, but have intersecting storylines. It’s the fourth time that Anderson has set a film in the San Fernando Valley, the last titles being Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch Drunk Love. The filmmaker’s Ghoulardi Film Company have already received a $2.5M California film tax credit. Longtime collaborators JoAnne Sellar and Daniel Lupi are producing Anderson’s latest.

Story continues

Anderson is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.