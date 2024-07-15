Is Paul Skenes MLB’s version of NBA’s Wemby? The rookie all-star may already be better

It was a seemingly valid question from a reporter from the House Highlights to Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes one day before he takes the mound as the first rookie pitcher to start a Major League Baseball All-Star Game in more than 30 years .

He just had no answer for it.

The notion of him being baseball’s version of NBA rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs didn’t register because he doesn’t watch basketball.

More importantly, he is not so self-absorbed to consider himself a generational talent 11 games into his major league career.

“It’s pretty dang cool to even be in this position to be at the All Star game in the first place and just super grateful to be getting the opportunity to start it,” Skenes said. “So yeah, super excited.”

His words don’t match his low-key, laid-back and unassuming demeanor.

Credit his seemingly unknown and humble college beginnings at the the Air Force Academy before transferring to LSU and dominating college baseball while anchoring a national-championship team.

But it’s his otherworldly impact since being picked first overall 12 months ago by the Pirates that has fostered the Wemby comparisons

The right-handed Skenes, 22, is the first MLB player in history to make an All-Star game one year after being the first pick of the MLB Draft.

That he has been virtually unhittable (6-0, 1.90 ERA, 89 strikeouts, 66.1 innings) has made him the talk of the All-Star game, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday night Globe Life Field.

In a game filled by 38 first-time all-stars, baseball is indeed headed into a new generation. There is no bigger rising star than Skenes.

And while he won’t consider himself a generational talent, those in the league see superstar written all over him.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, who is leading the National League, said it was a no-brainer to names Skenes as the starter.

“For me, it was consistently a no-brainer, and I was just trying to make sure that I hit the sweet spot and hit it right,” Lovullo said. “I wanted to be situationally aware of some of the other great arms that were that were possibilities. But Paul is everything right about this game. You mentioned youthfulness and he just got drafted, the youthfulness of the All-Star game. And his ability to balance. What he’s had to go through over the past year has been amazing. He does it with humility. He does it very, very well. So to me, it became more and more clear as a day neared.”

It became clearer with every outing.

Strikeout after strikeout after strikeout.

It’s not just his fastball. It’s his allotment of pitches that has kept the game’s best and brightest off balanced and looking at this rookie phenom with awe.

And unlike Wemby, whose best is ahead of him, Skenes is among the best in the right now.

“I saw him do his thing with LSU in the College World Series and got a chance to see him this season come up and I think he’s had 11 starts and each starts is much watch TV, that’s for sure,” New York Yankess slugger Aaron Judge said. He’s got an electric fastball. He’s got a great feel for his fastball. He can throw it on any count in any situation. He got a great feel for all his pitches.

“Here’s a complete pitcher. You see a lot of guys that come up and they maybe have one good pitch and that’s what got them into the big leagues. But this guy he’s got stuff for five great pitches, so it’s gonna be fun to see him and face him.”

Baseball fans hope they get to see Judge face baseball’s Wemby.

Skenes is scheduled to pitch just the first inning as Lovullo wants to get all his pitchers some action.

But don’t blink.

Skenes is looking to top 100 miles an hour on every pitch in his one inning.

His arm is live and electric.

And hopefully, his career doesn’t got he way of former phenom Stephen Strasburg, who took the league by storm early but his effectiveness was derailed by injuries.

What could work in Skenes favor is that pitching stardom wasn’t his initial calling.

He was was as catcher while growing up. He didn’t start pitching until his senior year in high school.

There is less wear and tear on his arm.

It’s also likely a reason why he didn’t find his groove as a pitcher until he got to the Air Force Academy.

That’s why he is unfazed by the attention now.

“I think it’s Air Force for sure,” Skenes said. “Kind of that lifestyle, just taking it one day at a time, one moment at a time. It’s just a game so enjoy where I’m at. And then just be present. I think that’s that’s half the battle.”

As far as those Wemby comparisons, tune in for the show Tuesday night.

Judge said it earlier, it will be must-see TV.