Paul Skenes blew away Shohei Ohtani in their first meeting. The two-time MVP got revenge.

Paul Skenes and Shohei Ohtani exchanged greetings on the baseball field in a manner befitting the hardest-throwing phenom and the greatest two-way talent in the game.

Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie making his fifth career start, blew away Ohtani on three pitches — 101.3, 100.1 and 100.8 mph — that the Los Angeles Dodgers star swung and whiffed at in their first encounter Wednesday night at PNC Park.

But the two-time MVP didn't need more than two tries to welcome Skenes to the big leagues.

Ohtani turned around a 100-mph fastball in the third inning, sending it 415 feet and over the fence in straightaway center field for his 15th home run, showing the rookie that it's not so easy to slip pure heat by the Dodgers DH.

Yet it's one of a precious few mistakes Skenes has made, and it simply cut the Pirates' lead to 7-2.

Skenes was aligned for his third win in five outings, striking out eight Dodgers in five innings and largely handling the vaunted top half of their batting order.

Oh, Ohtani got him again, singling to right in the fifth inning to put two runners on in a 7-3 game. But Ohtani's single was sandwiched by Skenes punchouts against the other MVPs in L.A.'s lineup. He caught Mookie Betts looking on a full-count 100-mph fastball on the outside corner, and Freddie Freeman on an 0-2 fastball that dotted the bottom of the zone at 99 mph.

After a Will Smith single loaded the bases, Skenes induced a groundout from Teoscar Hernandez and exited with a 7-3 lead.

Skenes is still less than a year removed from the Pirates selecting him No. 1 overall from LSU, yet his resume remains nearly spotless. He has 38 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched and a 3.00 ERA, with the Pirates set to move to 4-1 in his starts. He walked just one on Tuesday, bringing his strikeout-walk ratio to 38-6.

Now, add another bullet point to that list: A split decision against the game's greatest talent.

