Former Tory Party chairman Greg Hands becomes minister for London after Paul Scully ousted

Greg Hands (PA)

Outgoing Tory chairman Greg Hands was appointed minister for London on Tuesday after Paul Scully was dismissed in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Hands, the Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, was handed the London role alongside a new job as a middle-ranking minister in the trade department, after Rishi Sunak demoted him from the party chairmanship.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Hands, but a disappointed Mr Scully urged the Prime Minister to take the London role seriously.

“It's often felt a lonely place trying to build up London’s confidence in the Conservative party,” Mr Scully added, noting that the Standard had run a front page in June which asked: “Have the Tories given up on London?” (see below)

Party leaders denied the outgoing minister a shot at running for London mayor, opting for a shortlist of three from which the relatively unknown Susan Hall emerged the winner.

She trailed badly in one recent poll to Mayor Sadiq Khan, and has a long history of verbal gaffes to overcome heading into the election next May.

Mr Scully said: “We’ve got to show that we’re serious about London, more than we have done.”

Front page: The WhatsApp message sent by Paul Scully to his campaign team (Supplied)

There was no immediate comment from No10 on whether Mr Scully would indeed be replaced.

The former minister expressed pride at his achievements after he was appointed to the London role at the start of the Covid pandemic in February 2020.

Collaboration across different parts of government and across the political divide “helped us get through the worst” of the pandemic, he said, noting also his role in championing London hospitality and retail businesses.

More lately, he said he had made the case “for people to dampen, not inflame community tension” before the provocative Suella Braverman was fired by Mr Sunak as Home Secretary.