Paul scores 2, Lightning hold off Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7

  • Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nicholas Paul celebrates his second goal of the night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nicholas Paul celebrates his second goal of the night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy celebrates after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy celebrates after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) reacts after Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) reacts after Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) reacts with goaltender Jack Campbell (36) after being knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) reacts with goaltender Jack Campbell (36) after being knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) and teammate Auston Matthews (34) react after being knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) and teammate Auston Matthews (34) react after being knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) reacts after Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) reacts after Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) falls toward Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) as Maple Leafs center Colin Blackwell (11) defends during the third period of Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) falls toward Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) as Maple Leafs center Colin Blackwell (11) defends during the third period of Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with teammates Auston Matthews (34) and Mitchell Marner (16) while playing against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto,Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    11/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with teammates Auston Matthews (34) and Mitchell Marner (16) while playing against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto,Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos (91) misses an open net against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    12/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos (91) misses an open net against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) is congratulated for his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    13/13

    Lightning Maple Leafs Hockey

    Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) is congratulated for his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nicholas Paul celebrates his second goal of the night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy celebrates after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) reacts after Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) reacts with goaltender Jack Campbell (36) after being knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) and teammate Auston Matthews (34) react after being knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) reacts after Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) falls toward Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) as Maple Leafs center Colin Blackwell (11) defends during the third period of Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with teammates Auston Matthews (34) and Mitchell Marner (16) while playing against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 7 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto,Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos (91) misses an open net against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) is congratulated for his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game 7 of a first-round series in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
    Toronto Maple Leafs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy
    Andrei Vasilevskiy
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Morgan Rielly
    Morgan Rielly
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday night to win their first-round playoff series.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, which hasn’t reached the second round since 2004 and is now 0-9 in elimination games over the last five postseasons after also losing 4-3 in Game 6 at Tampa, Florida, two nights earlier. Jack Campbell had 23 saves.

The Maple Leafs were once again unable to push through and finally flip a long, ugly narrative of playoff failures for a franchise that has now lost its last seven series, including six straight dating back to 2017.

Toronto is now 7-3 all-time at home in Game 7s, including a loss at Scotiabank Arena last season after blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Montreal Canadiens.

Down 1-0 after 20 minutes in this one, the Maple Leafs appeared to tie the score at 11:28 of the second when John Tavares roofed a shot on Vasilevskiy, but the goal was waved off after Toronto defenseman Justin Holl was whistled for interference.

Campbell had to make a couple of desperation stops on the ensuing penalty kill to set the stage for Rielly’s equalizer off a setup from Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews to score his third of the playoffs at 6:35 to send the crowd of 19,316 into a chaotic frenzy.

The goal was the first surrendered by Vasilevskiy and the Lightning in their last six series-deciding games.

William Nylander then missed high on a breakaway and the Tampa goaltender robbed Matthews with the Maple Leafs buzzing.

But Paul scored his second of the night — and second ever in the playoffs — with 3:28 remaining in the period on a terrific play where he kicked the puck from his skate to his stick.

Tampa nearly made it 3-1 late in the period when Kucherov hit the goal post from the slot.

Vasilevskiy was under siege throughout Toronto power play just over six minutes into the third, but kept the home side at bay despite some furious pressure.

Toronto continued to press inside an anxious, tension-filled rink as the clock ticked down.

The Maple Leafs, however, just couldn’t find a way through with Campbell on the bench for an extra skater to complete another chapter of playoff disappointment.

Both teams had terrific opportunities for early breakthroughs, but Vasilevskiy and Campbell were there at every turn.

Tavares nearly blew scored on a great chance in close where Vasilevskiy shot out his left pad before the 2019 Vezina Trophy winner denied Marner. Campbell then held the fort on a Lightning power play on a couple of great looks for the visitors.

Brayden Point, who scored the winner in Tampa’s Game 6 victory to extend the series, was injured late in the first when his right leg got caught underneath him as he fell to the ice. The forward — in agony as he headed down the tunnel to the locker room — tried to return for the second period, but shut it down after a brief shift.

The Lightning went up 1-0 moments after Point went down in the first when Paul, who had a number of chances in Game 5 with his team ahead before Toronto roared back, scored his first. Campbell made the initial stop on Ross Colton’s one-timer off the rush that nicked Rielly’s stick, but the rebound fell to Paul at 1:36 as Toronto surrendered the first goal for a fourth straight game.

The Lightning were playing in just their second Game 7 since the start of the 2020 playoffs after defeating the New York Islanders 1-0 on home in the semifinals last June.

This was Toronto’s first Game 7 at home with fans — the club’s 2021 loss against Montreal was played in front of 550 health-care workers because of COVID-19 restrictions — since 2004 when Joe Nieuwendyk scored twice to oust the Ottawa Senators.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wolf illegally shot in a national park left mate behind after ‘heartbreaking’ death

    Her mate is now a lone wolf in the Minnesota national park.

  • Maple Leafs fans are dreading Game 7

    After 18 years of playoff heartache, Toronto fans just want one series win but after the Tampa Bay Lightning forced the Leafs to a Game 7 decider, fans are fearing the worst for their team.&nbsp;

  • Star of TV show ‘The Bear Whisperer’ killed bear in Alaska national park, feds say

    While star Blaine Anthony was visiting the national park, officials said he shot and killed a black bear.

  • This Florida black bear got pizza. This one got none. Watch as they visit family home

    One black bear went out for pizza. One black bear got none.

  • Bus driver to boy: 'You can walk home.' OPS student dropped off at wrong address

    OPS says the bus driver will no longer transport children, after leaving Quincy along and in the wrong place Thursday afternoon. His family moved months ago, and had never had any issues, but the sub driver apparently didn't get the memo.

  • Take Our Advice and Never Buy These Items Online

    For many items, it's often easier to go shopping in person rather than online. From watches to cars, these are the things you should never order online.

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning th

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Nick Paul scores twice, Lightning down Maple Leafs in Game 7

    TORONTO — Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win their first-round playoff series 4-3. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Morgan Rielly replied for Toronto, which hasn't moved onto the second round since 2004 and is now 0-9 in games where it can eliminate an opponent over the last five post

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g