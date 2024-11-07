Paul Scholes names the Manchester United star who passed Ruben Amorim audition

Paul Scholes described it as an audition to Ruben Amorim, and Amad Diallo showed why he can become a key player for the incoming Manchester United head coach.

With the Portuguese tactician now just a few days away from officially taking charge of the Red Devils, a system tweak could be on the cards given how much success he's had at Sporting CP deploying a 3-4-2-1 (or 3-4-3) formation.

This would be a change from what United have been used to under Erik ten Hag but effectively the period since the Dutchman was sacked and Amorim was announced as his replacement has been a chance for the players to show they can fit into a new approach.

Furthermore, with the emphasis in this formation being on the wing-backs staying extremely high and wide allows the two players in support of the lone striker to act as number 10's, Scholes is of the opinion that Diallo’s first half showing in the UEFA Europa League clash at home to PAOK on Thursday night was his audition.

“I think it’s almost like an audition for him [Amad], almost in that no.10 role,” the Man United legend said on TNT Sports. “It looks like he’s been playing mostly… he has been wide a little bit.

“I think out of a quiet bunch, he has probably been the best of them.”

Whilst Scholes went rather early with his praise for Diallo, it’s safe to say the Ivory Coast international passed the audition with flying colours after netting a brace in the second half to help seal United’s first win in Europe this season.

"We said at half-time, the first 20 minutes he looked the sharpest player on the pitch and he went on to prove that in the second half,” the former midfielder added.

“He has been a little bit in and out this season but there's competition for places and now he's come in and has made a real stake for that position and probably deserves to start at the weekend after that."

Another key decision facing Amorim upon arrival is the future of van Nistlerooy. Does he keep the Dutchman as part of his backroom staff or not?

Well, Scholes has casts doubt over former team-mate staying on as an assistant.

“He just looks like a manager when you see him on the sidelines there’s that passion there, he even dresses like a manager!” Scholes added. “He speaks well, nice and calm, nice and relaxed, goes about his business really well and I’m pretty sure he must have the bug back to be a manager.

“Going back to being an assistant, it must be quite difficult. I think he should be a manager, just watching him these three games, he did well in Holland, he won the Dutch Cup, he just looks like he’s made to be the manager, I think he’s better than being an assistant manager, I think he should be managing a club.”