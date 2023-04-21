Paul Scholes claims Anthony Martial ‘doesn’t have the heart’ after tame Manchester United defeat

Paul Scholes hit out at Anthony Martial after Manchester United fell to a tame Europa League exit against Sevilla.

The quarter-final tie was level heading to Spain, after late own goals at Old Trafford from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire pegged United back, and Erik ten Hag’s side then fell to a dreadful 3-0 defeat as they were beaten 5-2 on aggregate.

It ends the club’s hopes of finishing the season with three trophies, as attention now turns to an FA Cup semi-final clash with Brighton this weekend after winning the Carabao Cup on their previous visit to Wembley this season.

Maguire and David de Gea both had nights to forget in Spain, their errors gifting Sevilla two of their three goals, as the LaLiga side once again delivered in a competition they have won six times.

While United were incredibly poor at the back, it was Martial who left Scholes particularly frustrated, after the Frenchman limped off early in the second-half with yet another injury issues.

Looking ahead to the summer transfer window, Scholes insisted his former club must act in replacing Martial as he questioned the forward’s heart.

“I think a centre-forward position, that’s quite clear,” the pundit told BT Sport when asked what areas in the United squad needed addressing.

“I think Anthony Martial is a talented lad but I think when the going gets tough, when he’s really got to dig in, he doesn’t quite have the heart for it. He didn’t tonight, again.

“I don’t know how bad his injury is, he limped off. He could be training tomorrow, he could be out for six months, he’s one of them, you just don’t know.”