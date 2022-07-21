Paul Ryder, bass guitarist with the Happy Mondays – obituary

Telegraph Obituaries
·4 min read
Paul Ryder performing with the Happy Mondays in 1991 - Mick Hutson/Redferns
Paul Ryder performing with the Happy Mondays in 1991 - Mick Hutson/Redferns

Paul Ryder, who has died suddenly aged 58, was a musician whose bass guitar-playing was the funky heartbeat of the Happy Mondays, the band he founded alongside his older brother Shaun; with their potent fusion of rock and dance music – and their gargantuan appetite for drugs – they were in the vanguard of the “Madchester” era of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Paul Anthony Ryder was born on April 24 1964 in Little Hulton, a suburb of Salford, 20 months after Shaun. Their mother Linda was a nursery nurse, their father Derek a postman. As teenagers, both lads were in regular trouble but, inspired by punk, they knew they wanted to be in a band.

Paul bought himself a bass guitar and was soon proficient on it. “The grooves I played came from Northern soul and disco,” he recalled. “I can’t read music, so I just copied the basslines, but I could never get them spot-on so they turned into my own basslines.”

With Paul and Shaun joined by Mark Day on guitar, Gary Whelan on drums and Paul Davis on keyboards – plus Mark “Bez” Berry on maracas and dance moves – the band went through various name changes until settling on Happy Mondays (Monday being the day their dole cheques came through).

Things started to happen when Paul put a cassette through the letterbox of Peter Hook, the New Order bassist. Though they came last in a “Battle of the Bands” at the band’s night club, the Hacienda, the head of Factory records, Tony Wilson, signed them up.

Their debut album, Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out), produced by John Cale, was released in 1987 and reached No 4 on the indie album chart. Their reputation was further enhanced with Bummed in 1988 and Pills ’n’ Thrills and Bellyaches (1990), as well as the Top Ten singles Step On and Kinky Afro.

The Happy Mondays, l-r, Paul Davis, Bez, Shaun Ryder, Gary Whelan, Paul Ryder and Mark Day - John Stoddart/Popperfoto
The Happy Mondays, l-r, Paul Davis, Bez, Shaun Ryder, Gary Whelan, Paul Ryder and Mark Day - John Stoddart/Popperfoto

But while the prevailing “rave” ecstasy culture fuelled their music, drugs also threatened to destroy the band – both Shaun and Paul became heroin addicts – and matters came to a sordid head when Factory dispatched them to Barbados to record their fourth album, Yes Please!, with Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz of Talking Heads on production duties.

The idea was that away from heroin the Ryders would be able to function, but the sessions were a disaster: Paul suffered severe withdrawal symptoms, while Shaun discovered a crack dealer on the island and spent 20 hours a day smoking the drug, eventually selling his clothes and studio equipment to buy more.

“In the end we were lucky nobody died,” said Frantz – and the resulting album, released in September 1992, cost £250,000 and effectively bankrupted Factory.

The following year the band split up. Paul Ryder struggled with his drug addiction, but he did write music for television and formed a group of his own, Big Arm. The Mondays reformed in 1999, but after another row, Paul left again – “I would have ended up killing myself or killing [Shaun],” he later said – until another, longer-lasting, reunion in 2012. They were due to play at a festival in Sunderland when he died.

In 24 Hour Party People (2002), Michael Winterbottom’s film about Factory, Paul Ryder was portrayed by Paul Popplewell, while he himself played Pel, drug dealer and head doorman at the Hacienda, epicentre of the Madchester scene.

Paul Ryder married his long-term girlfriend Alison, the mother of his two elder children, during the recording of Pills, Thrills and Bellyaches, but the marriage soon broke down thanks to his drug problems.

He also had a five-year relationship with Donovan’s daughter Astrella Leitch (Shaun lived for a time with her sister Oriole). He later lived in Los Angeles with Angela Smith, the mother of his two younger children.

Paul Ryder is survived by a daughter and three sons, one of whom, Jake, became a drummer who for a time stood in for Gary Whelan with the Happy Mondays.

Paul Ryder, born April 24 1964, died July 15 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Calgary lawyer, community leader and former CFL commissioner, Doug Mitchell, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. He leaves behind his wife, former Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, Lois Mitchell. His family said in an email shared on Thursday that Mitchell died peacefully and suddenly at home. "We all know Doug was an inspiration to all who knew him and we will continue to share his legacy each and every day," his family said in an email. "Doug lived an incredibly happy, accomplished and fulfilled

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Chez Reavie wins Barracuda for 3rd PGA Tour title

    TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the breezy final round of the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title. Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout. The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player fini

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell, a former CFL player who later served as league commissioner, has died. He was 83. Two sources confirmed that Mitchell died on Wednesday. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because there has been no public confirmation of his death. Mitchell, a Calgary native, attended Colorado College on a hockey scholarship and completed a bachelor of arts degree in business administration. He then attended the University of British Columbia, where he played football while earning a

  • Kirby in a new sweet tooth game

    Kirby fans are going to be extremely happy, a new game is coming after not even one year from the latest game series.