Paul Roseby: We have a duty to safeguard the futures of young creative talent

If Covid-19 was a stage play I’d say we are only just creeping towards the end of Act III with two more to go, so buckle in for some lengthy monologues, a confusing sub-plot where the lead protagonist avoids any blame, followed by the promise of a happier ending. As we all hold our nerve, my octogenarian neighbour is holding on to hers with a few choice expletives. She calls this pandemic ‘The f***ing Coriolanus’. We laugh. She has the spirit of youth manifested in a rebellious streak that shimmers through her wonderful welsh core. I have only recently become her neighbour after a series of losses that have certainly challenged my own inner clown.

Through that grief that so many of us are feeling this year, the palpable thought of the National Youth Theatre (NYT) also facing its own end was a stretch too far. There was a very real danger that this vital organisation having enabled so many young creatives of all backgrounds to stand proudly centre stage in their lives could become another casualty to the roll call of ‘closed till further notice.’ In March my team and I had a stark choice to make – close and take the financial medicine – or take a punt on our fiercely earned cash reserves and instead proactively do more for less.

On-line became a life-line and in this forced new age of ‘can’t’ we continued ‘to do’ more thanks to our young cohort’s digital ease. Those early days felt like the beginning of a new era for our national company, an opportunity to test the temperature of Britain’s brightest but at times disparate, disenfranchised and increasingly more isolated young voices. Critically, 92% of arts graduates in the spring were leaving their institutions with nowhere to go, their hard-earned qualifications left almost valueless overnight. An entire generation of performers, musicians, technicians and designers left with no offer of even an interview. It felt that we had a moral duty to help keep our young creative network alive and it’s why the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund, in association with TikTok, is so crucial.

In the past 8 months at NYT we’ve reached over 10m audience members online, offered 17k online opportunities and employed over 300 creative freelancers. Arts Council England, The Culture Recovery fund and our partnership with TikTok have certainly helped us sustain those lifelines, alongside alumni Rosamund PIke, Prasanna Puwanarajah and James Graham giving free invaluable advice. But the driving force continues to be fear, mixed with an increasing frustration.

The NYT’s production of The Last Harvest, staged this summer at a farm in Shropshire Helen Murray

I have read too many comment pieces about millennials and Generation Z being overly entitled. I think we confuse youthful entitlement with curiosity and ambition. I have learnt a great deal from our membership of late, not least about their lived experiences of racism and isolation. I have been equally empowered by our engagement in MELT, our commitment to inventing new ways of animating the urgency of the climate crisis to those in denial.

The Future Theatre Fund is the perfect vehicle for young creatives to believe in their ability again and be financially rewarded for their talent. It will be a game changer and it could not come at a more urgent moment. I am delighted to be working with such a distinguished panel to find the most deserving voices in search of new audiences. At NYT we’re committed to creating alternative routes into the industry and crucially two of the awards are open to those who haven’t formally trained. We want to use the Future Theatre Award to champion new voices who will be a creative force for good for years to come.

The key to this award is the word theatre. We’ve all enjoyed an unhealthy diet of Netflix binging, and I’m no exception. The wealth of talent on and off our small screens is down to the ecology of theatre. It is no exaggeration to say that there would not be a Netflix without NYT. Ok, maybe a slight conscious bias on my behalf, but see for yourself. The Crown and Crazyhead on Netflix, Sky’s Gangs of London, BBC’s Normal People, what do they all have in common? Leads who came through the doors of NYT in Matt Smith, Susan Wokoma, Sope Dirisu, Joe Cole, Paapa Essiedu and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The list goes on. Not to mention the likes of Sarah Solemani and Joan Iyiola creating new and award-winning work on HBO.

This autumn we staged our first physical show since the pandemic with The Last Harvest playing to sell-out socially distanced crowds on a farm in Shropshire. We must ensure that the talent listed above are not the last crop of young British creatives to take stages and screens around the globe by storm.

Paul Roseby is the Artistic Director and CEO of the National Youth Theatre

