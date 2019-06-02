Paul Ricard Blancpain: Bentley dominates after 2018 heartbreak
Jordan Pepper, Steven Kane, and Jules Gounon missed out on victory 12 months ago after being overtaken by the Emil Frey Lexus with three corners to go.
This year they dominated from pole in the #107 car, sticking to the original strategy of pitting at the top of the hour, while others stopped early during the first hour under safety car conditions.
The M-Sport-run team also had luck on its side during the race as the safety cars and full course yellows came out at the right time for its strategy, which allowed the team to pit and retain the lead under cautions.
Pepper, Kane and Gounon also survived a late scare when a wheelnut got stuck in the wheel gun while changing the front-left tyre, which cost the team 14 seconds, but they still managed to stay out ahead of the #72 SMP Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 that finished in second with Miguel Molina, Mikhail Aleshin and Davide Rigon.
The #72 car had worked its way to the lead of the race with two hours remaining after starting from 16th on the grid.
But a drivethrough penalty for a pitlane infringement in which the car was jacked up twice dropped them back to second.
The #563 Orange FFF Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo of Andrea Caldarelli, Dennis Lind and Marco Mapelli finished third after Mapelli overtook Marvin Kirchhofer in the R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with five minutes remaining.
Kirchhofer came home fourth in the car he shares with Jake Dennis and Alex Lynn.
M-Sport had two Bentleys in the top six, with the #108 car of Callum MacLeod, Andy Soucek and Maxime Soulet sixth behind Matt Campbell, Dennis Olsen and Dirk Werner's Rowe Porsche.
The early part of the race had been disrupted by two safety car periods in the first hour that lasted over 30 minutes in total, during which a number of teams pitted early to get their joker stops out of the way.
The first safety car incident came out after only one and a half laps of racing as the #444 HB Racing Ferrari and the #2 WRT Audi came together at the fast right-hander at Signes, causing significant front-end damage to both cars.
Then two laps after that safety car period ended, the race was paused again as the #27 Lazarus Lamborghini collided with the #55 Attempto Audi - which spun backwards across the final corner and collected the #78 Barwell Lamborghini.
The majority of teams that took advantage of the early cautions to clear pitstops couldn't make the strategy work later in the race - including reigning champions Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Yelmer Buurman, who finished only 15th.
The ASP team won both the Silver Class, with Nico Bastia, Timur Boguslavskiy and Felipe Fraga, and the Pro-Am class with Jim Pla, Mauro Ricci and Jean-Luc Beaubelique.
Report by Jack Giordmaina
Result:
1
J.Pepper, S.Kane, J.Gounon
Bentley
176
2
M.Molina, M.Aleshin, D.Rigon
Ferrari
176
3
D.Lind, A.Caldarelli, M.Mapelli
Lamborghini
176
4
A.Lynn, M.Kirchhofer, J.Dennis
Aston Martin
176
5
D.Werner, M.Campbell, D.Olsen
Porsche
176
6
C.MacLeod, A.Soucek, M.Soulet
Bentley
176
7
R.Ineichen, C.Engelhart, M.Bortolotti
Lamborghini
176
8
C.Schmid, N.Foster, K.van der Linde
Audi
176
9
S.Gachet, S.Palette, C.Haase
Audi
176
10
M.Vaxiviere, M.Parry, M.Martin
Aston Martin
176
11
N.Bastian, T.Boguslavskiy, F.Fraga
Mercedes
176
12
I.Pareras, K-L.Schramm, F.Hutchison
Audi
176
13
C.Weerts, N.Nato, R.Breukers
Audi
176
14
H.Haupt, P.Assenheimer, G.Piana
Mercedes
176
15
M.Engel, L.Stolz, Y.Buurman
Mercedes
175
16
D.Perel, D.Bulatov, R.Salikhov
Ferrari
175
17
T.Proto, D.Menchaca, M.Beretta
Lamborghini
175
18
D.Dupont, D.Stoneman, S.Gattuso
Lamborghini
175
19
P.Petit, A.MacDowall, S.Davies
Audi
174
20
G.Venturini, P.Keen, F.Perera
Lamborghini
174
21
B.Goethe, J.Grogor, S.Hall
Porsche
174
22
P.Frommenwiler, R.Ratcliffe, M.McMurry
Honda
174
23
J.Pla, M.Ricci, J-L.Beaubelique
Mercedes
173
24
A.West, C.Harris, C.Goodwin
Aston Martin
173
25
R.L.Vos, D.Burke, T.O.-Cole
Mercedes
173
26
S.Yoluc, A.Al Harthy, C.Eastwood
Aston Martin
173
27
R.Pampanini, S.Monaco, M.Calamia
Mercedes
172
28
N.Hommerson, L.Machiels, A.Bertolini
Ferrari
171
29
A.Amstutz, L.Machitski, M.Ramos
Lamborghini
171
30
P.Chatelet, P-Y.Paque, M.Winkelhock
Audi
171
31
P.Ehret, M.Berry, J.M.Balbiani
Ferrari
171
32
M.Rostan, A.Detavernier, K.Ojjeh
BMW
168
33
C.Buncombe, J.Hui, C.Froggatt
Ferrari
168
34
P.Feligioni, C-Y.Gosselin, R.Kuppens
Lamborghini
165
35
S.Costantini, A.Forne, C.Lenz
Lamborghini
144
36
D.Pierce, R.Smith, S.Morris
Bentley
134
37
K.Bachler, Z.Ashkanani, A.Rizzoli
Porsche
126
-
B.Delhez, E.Cayrolle, F.Barthez
Lexus
94
-
A.Watson, J.Adam, C.Ledogar
Aston Martin
92
-
R.Marciello, M.Meadows, V.Abril
Mercedes
77
-
S.Muller, R.Dumas, M.Jaminet
Porsche
77
-
L.Mauron, G.Tweraser, A.Santamato
Lamborghini
70
-
D.Fumanelli, D.Gore, L.Williamson
Mercedes
51
-
M.Lauck, C.Hook, S.Parrow
Ferrari
49
-
F.Crestani, N.Pohler, K.Richard
Lamborghini
13
-
J.Pull, J.Witt, S.Mitchell
Lamborghini
12
-
S.Schothorst, P.Schothorst, M.Drudi
Audi
11
-
D.Vanthoor, E.P.Companc, A.Riberas
Audi
1
-
J.Liebhauser, F.Scholze, W.Triller
Ferrari
1