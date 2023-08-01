Paul Reubens: Pee-wee Herman actor dies age 70

The actor seen in a headshot

US actor Paul Reubens, who rose to fame in the 1980s as the character Pee-wee Herman, died at 70 on Sunday after a private struggle with cancer.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," said a statement released by his estate on Monday.

Reubens' iconic cult Herman character led to a TV series and multiple films.

But he put aside the role for nearly 20 years after being arrested for indecent exposure in 1991 at a movie theatre.

In a posthumously released statement on his Instagram account the actor spoke about keeping his diagnosis private.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," the statement said.

"I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

His estate added that he was an "iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness".

"A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," the statement continued.

Reubens created the character when he was part of Los Angeles improv group The Groundlings.

He starred in the 1985 film Pee-wee's Big Adventure and in the TV series Pee-wee's Playhouse, which ran from 1986 to 1991.

The programme, which he created, co-wrote and co-directed earned 22 Emmy Awards.

In 1991, he was arrested at an adult movie theatre in Sarasota, Florida, for allegedly touching himself inappropriately.

The charges were later dropped but the incident tarnished his reputation.

He stopped doing interviews as his character and did not publicly reprise the role until 2010.

In 2016, he co-wrote and starred in Pee-wee's Big Holiday for Netflix. It was his final film role before his death.

In the statement announcing his death, his representatives asked that "expressions of sympathy" be made in his parents' honour to organisations researching cancer, dementia and Alzheimer's.

Comedians Steve Martin and Jimmy Kimmel are among the celebrities leading tributes to him online.

Kimmel called him a "brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time".

Martin thanked him for "the brilliant off the wall comedy".

Director Paul Feig added: "Paul was such a comedy genius. From his Letterman appearances to his TV shows and movies, he was so original and hilarious.

"And such a sweet man too. This is a huge loss for comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Paul."

Director Guillermo del Toro called him "one of the patron saints of all misfitted, weird, maladjusted, wonderful, miraculous oddities".