Paul Reubens' most memorable TV and movie roles beyond Pee-wee Herman

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian best known for his beloved man-child character Pee-wee Herman, died July 30 at age 70 after a private battle with cancer.

Reubens became practically interchangeable with his Pee-wee character, who he invented during his time with live comedy troupe the Groundlings and went on to portray on stage (The Pee-wee Herman Show), in movies (1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1988's Big Top Pee-wee, and 2016's Pee-wee's Big Holiday), and on television (Pee-wee's Playhouse, which ran from 1986 to 1990). In 1985, he even hosted Saturday Night Live in character as Pee-wee Herman for the entire episode.

PEE WEE'S BIG ADVENTURE, Pee Wee Herman, 1985

Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman

But the actor's body of work goes beyond Pee-wee, as displayed in both comedic and dramatic roles throughout his career. Here's a look back at Reubens' other memorable film and TV performances.

<em>Faerie Tale Theatre</em> (1984)

Reubens took on a different childlike character for a 1984 installment of Shelley Duvall's Faerie Tale Theatre in which he portrayed the lead role of Pinocchio. The cast also included Carl Reiner as a senile Geppetto, Lainie Kazan as the Blue Fairy, James Coburn as the main villain, and James Belushi and Michael Richards as drooling henchmen, all narrated by another actor known primarily for his famed comedy character: Father Guido Sarducci himself, Don Novello. —Jillian Sederholm

FAERIE TALE THEATRE, Paul Reubens, 'Pinocchio', (Season 3, Episode 3, aired May 14, 1984)

<em>Batman Returns</em> (1992)

After helping Tim Burton launch his career with his directorial debut Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, Reubens reunited with the director in Batman Returns. The actor played the father of Danny DeVito's Penguin in the film's brief but memorable opening sequence, in which the wealthy Cobblepots abandon their grotesque child. Reubens is a perfect fit for the movie's aesthetic –– since Burton draws heavily from silent-era influences, the actor delivers a wordless performance in which he barely moves his face, yet his attitude and emotions are abundantly clear. —Wesley Stenzel

Paul Reubens and Diane Salinger in Batman Returns (1992)

<em>Buffy the Vampire Slayer</em> (1992)

Yes, Reubens starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, just not the one you're probably thinking of. The comedian played a vampire in the 1992 movie starring Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry that was written by Joss Whedon, who ended up walking off set when the studio turned it into lighter comedy fare than he intended. Reubens makes a delightful turn as over-the-top big bad Amilyn, who is staked by the film's heroine and hilariously spends ages writhing around and moaning in pain without fully dying — even popping up again in the credits still not quite dead. —Jillian Sederholm

Paul Reubens Buffy The Vampire Slayer - 1992

<em>The Nightmare Before Christmas</em> (1993)

In the classic stop-motion holiday mashup The Nightmare Before Christmas, Reubens provided the voice of Lock, one of Oogie Boogie's trio of juvenile henchmen. The actor got to show off his musical talents in the number "Kidnap the Sandy Claws," singing alongside costars Catherine O'Hara and Danny Elfman to embrace the childish mischief that sets the plot's main conflict into motion. —Wesley Stenzel

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) The Nightmare Before Christmas - 1993

<em>Murphy Brown</em> (1995–1997)

The comedian had a recurring role on Murphy Brown as Andrew, the weaselly nephew of network boss Stan Lansing (Garry Marshall). His character was first introduced in season 7 as one of Murphy's (Candice Bergen) ever-rotating secretaries, but when he turns out to be competent he's quickly promoted to an executive position thanks to good old-fashioned nepotism. Reubens appeared in a total of six episodes, earning his first and only non-Pee-wee Emmy nomination for the role. —Jillian Sederholm

MURPHY BROWN, Paul Reubens, Candice Bergen, 'The Good Nephew', (Season 7, epis. #721, aired March 13, 1995)

<em>Matilda</em> (1996)

It was a family reunion of sorts when Matilda director and actor Danny DeVito asked his Batman Returns father to play a small role in his adaptation of a Roald Dahl's classic. Reubens teamed up with Tracey Walter to play a pair of FBI agents investigating DeVito's crooked car salesman Harry Wormwood. —Patrick Gomez

Matilda, Paul Reubens (1996)

<em>Mystery Men</em> (1999)

Before The Suicide Squad had David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, the Mystery Men had Reubens as the Spleen. Even among the lot of Mr. Furious' reject superhero gang (brought to life by a clown car of all-star comedians including Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo, William H. Macy, Hank Azaria, Kel Mitchell, and more), the Spleen's ability to direct his powerful flatulence was undervalued as the band of misfits attempt to rescue Champion City's marquee hero. —Patrick Gomez

Paul Reubens is The Spleen in "Mystery Men."

<em>Blow<em> (2001)

In a total escape from his most famous character, Reubens got very adult playing pot dealer Derek Foreal alongside Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz in the crime drama Blow. Derek helps George Jung (Depp) break into the cocaine market, becoming Pablo Escobar's top U.S. importer. —Jillian Sederholm

Paul Reubens - Blow - 2001

<em>30 Rock</em> (2007)

30 Rock attracted a slew of celebrity guest stars — but who could top Reubens' first-season standout as inbred Austrian prince Gerhardt Hapsburg? With his blunt bowl cut and single tiny hand, Prince Gerhardt showed off Reubens' gift for slapstick physical comedy, gnashing his yellow teeth and flailing his limp legs. Every moment is absolutely absurd, from Gerhardt gleefully commanding Jenna (Jane Krakowski) to dance for him to his final moments, downing champagne as he expires on his 25th birthday. Long live the Duke of Thuringia, Earl of the Duchy of Westphalia, Prince Gerhardt Messerschmidt Ramstein Von Hap. —Devan Coggan

Paul Reubens and Jane Krakowski in 30 Rock's episode "Black Tie" from Season 1.

<em>Pushing Daisies</em> (2007)

In 2007, Reubens guest starred on Pushing Daisies as bizarre olfactory expert Oscar Vibenius, noted for his keen sense of smell and obsession with all things disgusting. Not only does he thwart his rival's attempt to frame him for murder, but he develops a scent-based obsession with Chuck (Anna Friel), determined to find out why she smells so… undead. —Devan Coggan

Pushing Daisies, Paul Reubens guest stars as Oscar Vibenius.

<em>Life During Wartime</em> (2010)

In Life During Wartime, Todd Solondz's loose sequel to cult downer Happiness, Reubens subverts the childish frivolity of Pee-wee to embody someone infinitely less charming: an actual man-child. As Andy, the lovelorn schlub played by Jon Lovitz in Happiness, Reubens haunts his ex from beyond the grave, forlornly (and indulgently) reflecting on his own suicide while exploiting the grief she feels over her unintended role in it. Like a toddler denied his treats, he's pathetic until he's enraged: "Why did I kill myself? I should've killed you!" Sometimes we grieve, and sometimes grief is thrust upon us. —Randall Colburn

LIFE DURING WARTIME, Paul Reubens (center of frame), Shirley Henderson (right), 2009. ©IFC Films/courtesy Everett Collection

<em>The Blacklist</em> (2014–2015)

Reubens played the recurring role of Vargas on seasons 2 and 3 of NBC thriller The Blacklist. The syndicate Cabal operative who can't stand the sight of blood ends up shot dead by Raymond Reddington (James Spader) after it's discovered he tried to set up a siege against his teammates. —Jillian Sederholm

THE BLACKLIST -- "Arioch Cain" Episode 305 -- Pictured: Paul Reubens as Mr. Vargas

<em>Gotham</em> (2015–2017)

Reubens' portrayal of the Penguin's father was so nice, he did it twice. Almost 25 years after playing the patriarch of one of DC's most iconic Batman baddies in 1992's Batman Returns, the actor returned to the same — yet totally different this time around — character for two episodes of Gotham season 2. His turn as Oswald Cobblepot's (Robin Lord Taylor) newly discovered father Elijah Van Dahl was quick but effective, and decidedly less dark than his film role, allowing him to show new layers of grounded emotion mixed with his signature wacky antics. As the father and son bonded in surprisingly sweet scenes, it was Elijah's scheming new wife Grace (Melinda Clarke) and her creepy twins (Kaley Ronayne and Justin Mark) who took up the villain mantle instead as they killed Elijah with poison originally intended for Oswald to drink. While Reubens' appearance on the Fox series was short-lived, his legacy lived on for years as his character's death inspired Oswald to return to his murderous ways as he got revenge on Grace and her children, becoming the evil Penguin once more. —Sydney Bucksbaum

GOTHAM: Guest star Paul Reubens in the Mad City: Ghosts episode of GOTHAM

<em>What We Do in the Shadows</em> (2019)

In the 2019 episode "The Trial," What We Do in the Shadows' Staten Island vampires found themselves in front of the Vampiric Council, led by a group of A-list actors. The council included celebrated former vampires of film and television, including Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Wesley Snipes, and Reubens, a nod to his Buffy the Vampire Slayer role. Once again donning a shaggy wig and thick goatee, Reubens brought a ridiculous charm to an already hilarious scene. (His best moment? His hissing delivery of the line: "The Skype seems glitchy.") —Devan Coggan

Paul Reubens, Season 1 Episode 7, The Trial, What We Do in the Shadows

