Paul Reiser Says It's Unclear If He'll Return for Stranger Things Season 5: 'I Literally Don't Know'

Julia Moore
·3 min read
STRANGER THINGS. Paul Reiser as Dr. Owens in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
STRANGER THINGS. Paul Reiser as Dr. Owens in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Netflix

Will Dr. Owens return to our screens in the final season of Stranger Things? Even Paul Reiser doesn't know the answer.

In an interview with E! News, Reiser, 66, said he has no idea if his character will return to Hawkins, Indiana. "The Stranger Things writers' room tweeted out, 'Hey, everybody, send us your thoughts for next season. What would you like to see?' And I wrote in, 'Can Dr. Owens live? Would that be possible?'"

While he waits to find out the fate of his character, who swooped in to help Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escape the Nina Project, he says that the waiting isn't entirely unexpected. He recalled asking about his character at his first meeting with the show's creators, the Duffer brothers, years ago.

"When I first met them four years ago, I said, 'Am I a good guy or a bad guy?' They go, 'We don't know.' And I went, 'You don't know or you just don't want to tell me?' They go, 'No, we don't know.' And so they don't tell me."

RELATED: Mariah Carey Teams Up with Millie Bobby Brown for a TikTok Post to Recreate Her Iconic 'Honey' Video

Dr. Owens was first introduced in the Stranger Things story in season 2 as the replacement for Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) as Director of Operations at Hawkins Lab following the strange events in the town. While he oversaw the lab, he was unable to stop the incoming Upside Down, nor was he able to save Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) from being possessed by the Mind Flayer. He also helped arrange the adoption of Eleven by Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

Dr. Owens was last seen being locked away by Dr. Brenner after helping Eleven escape. It's unclear how the Nina Project's final face-off affected Reiser's character, though it (maybe?) brought the end of Dr. Brenner.

As far as what Reiser hopes for his character, the sitcom star is optimistic. "I'd appreciate it if Dr. Owens comes in, in like a superhero cape, and saves the day."

Following the destructive events of both volumes of the fourth season, a superhero entrance would certainly be welcomed.

While he waits to find out his fate — as everyones else does — the Aliens star has a new comedy series on Hulu premiering this month, Reboot.

RELATED: Stranger Things Will Likely 'Do a Time Jump' in Fifth and Final Season

STRANGER THINGS. Paul Reiser as Dr. Owens in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
STRANGER THINGS. Paul Reiser as Dr. Owens in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Netflix

The show's fifth season will be its last, as the Duffer brothers shared in an Instagram post announcing the fourth season in February.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they wrote. "It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurling toward our finale."

The fourth season, which was released in two volumes between May and July and caused technical difficulties due to watchers' demand at its release, was full of risk and loss, as viewers have come to expect.

Latest Stories

  • Iconic Russian singer asks to be named 'foreign agent'

    Iconic Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, hugely popular since Soviet times, says she wants to be placed on Russia's foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one. The statement by Pugacheva on Instagram on Sunday is a notable slap from a prominent figure at Russian authorities, who have stifled dissent in recent years. Pugacheva's husband, singer and TV presenter Maxim Galkin, who has criticized Russia's sending troops into Ukraine, was added to the foreign agent

  • Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf 'here to stay' in call for truce between sport's factions

    Greg Norman will surely raise his eyebrows, but Phil Mickelson believes LIV and the traditional Tours should “come together”.

  • U.S. fruit sellers look to Canada for berry production amid drought, rising costs

    U.S. fruit sellers are looking north to Canada as severe drought and water shortages continue to wreak havoc on crops in California, the biggest state for agriculture. American berry giant Driscoll's has partnered with Sébastien Dugré, co-owner of Massé Nursery in Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford, Que., to test whether commercial production of blackberries and raspberries is viable in the province. Quebec's colder climate can limit berry crops, so growing them on a larger scale is unusual for that part o

  • The Best Hairstyles According to Your Face Shape

    Take these celebrity pictures to your next salon visit. Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • How Blue Jays can address their fifth-starter dilemma

    Mitch White still seems like the best option to round out the Blue Jays' rotation.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five years

    VANCOUVER — For the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes. History, though, is not on Vancouver's side. With just three games left on the regular-season schedule, the 'Caps (10-14-7) are in desperate need of a win over the Seattle Sounders (12-15-3) at B.C. Place on Saturday. Vancouver sits four spots and six points out of a post-season berth while Seattle is two places and four points below th

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Taylor Cornelius to two-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American quarterback Taylor Cornelius to a two-year contract extension Wednesday. The deal keeps Cornelius with the CFL club through the 2024 season. "Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback," Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a statement. "He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks." Cornelius has completed 147-of-251 passes for 1,936 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in