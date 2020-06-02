MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The SIDEX Board of Directors has announced that Paul R. Carmel will succeed Michel Champagne as President and CEO. Mr. Carmel will officially take over the reins on September 1. Until then, Michel Champagne will continue at the helm.

Paul R. Carmel Appointed SIDEX President and CEO (CNW Group/SIDEX)

"I first wish to applaud Michel Champagne, who expertly led the organization for almost 20 years and who has made SIDEX a key player in the mining sector's financing ecosystem," said Board Chair Élaine C. Phénix. "To ensure continuity and make SIDEX ever more relevant to the industry, we needed an experienced leader. Given his impressive career and solid reputation, Paul Carmel was the right choice, and we're pleased to have him join a seasoned team dedicated to meeting the needs and challenges of the mining industry today and in the future."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A graduate in mining engineering from McGill University, Paul Carmel has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He has held senior management and director positions with mining companies, investment banks and private equity firms. Before joining SIDEX, he was Board chairman of Orbit Garant, a firm specializing in drilling services, and Mason Graphite, a mining company developing a graphite deposit on the Côte-Nord.

About SIDEX

Created in 2001, SIDEX is an initiative of the Government of Québec and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Its mission is to invest in companies engaged in mineral exploration in Québec in order to diversify Québec's mineral base. SIDEX also supports innovation in mineral exploration and new entrepreneurs. To date, it has invested over $100 million to help mining companies realize their projects in Québec.

SOURCE SIDEX





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/02/c6513.html