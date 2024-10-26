Paul Pogba’s “most likely” destination is a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could reunite with his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr according to reports.

Pogba had two spells at the club, the first from 2009-2012 in the United academy. Then, he sensationally returned to Old Trafford in 2016 and stayed until his contract ran out in 2022.

His return to Juventus, though, has been a nightmare as his first long-term injuries and a ban for taking a banned substance have sent his career spiralling.

Luckily for the Frenchman, however, his four-year ban has been significantly reduced after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. This means he can play football again in March this season and return to training in January.

He had hoped he could continue his adventure with Juventus, but the Italians dashed that dream when they announced that their squad was complete without the 2018 World Cup winner.

The Peoples Person has relayed that Olympique de Marseille may offer Pogba a reunion with his former United teammate Mason Greenwood. Still, recent reports suggest he is more likely to link back with another former attacker from his days in Manchester.

TEAMtalk report that “the midfielder will have plenty of options. Clubs from Major League Soccer, namely Los Angeles FC, are interested in signing the ex-Man Utd man.”

“The Saudi Pro League is Pogba’s most likely destination, though. TEAMtalk sources say that Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, Al-Nassr, are considering sending a lucrative contract offer to Pogba in the near future.”

According to the website, moving” to Marseille is not “impossible as they are behind the Saudi team and Los Angeles.

The Saudi league is still keen to attract some of the biggest names in world football, and their sources indicate that “Al-Nassr are seriously considering submitting a contract offer to Pogba after being in contact with his agents recently. Pogba could join Ronaldo and other big names at Al-Nassr, including Aymeric Laporte and Sadio Mane.”

Pairing Pogba with Ronaldo would be a marketing dream for the Saudi club as the two former Red Devils are the most marketable footballers on the planet.

On the pitch, Ronaldo is still going strong as he has scored nine goals in 11 games this season in the Saudi Pro League, and adding someone from Pogba’s creative ilk would likely only add more goals to his already vast collection.