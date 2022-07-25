Paul Pogba to miss next leg of Juventus’ pre-season tour after knee injury
Paul Pogba will miss the next leg of Juventus’ pre-season tour of the United States after suffering a knee injury.
France international Pogba, 29, rejoined the Serie A giants on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired earlier this summer and started the 2-0 friendly win over Guadalajara in Nevada on Saturday.
But, after six years away from Turin he could now face a spell on the sidelines after Juventus announced he would not take part in the trip to Dallas, where Juve will face LaLiga side Barcelona.
𝘼𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙠𝙠𝙠𝙠! First win! 💪🏾 ⚪⚫️ #JuveOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/oqH8qTLpkP
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 23, 2022
“Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus,” the club confirmed on their official website.
“In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation.
“Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas.”
Juventus start their Serie A season at home to Sassuolo on August 15.