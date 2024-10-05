Paul Pogba’s Juventus return uncertain despite ban reduction

Serie A giants Juventus could yet part ways with Paul Pogba despite the Frenchman’s ban at the club being reduced.

The Frenchman will return to action for the club in 2025 after his ban was reduced to 18 months and while that is promising to the midfielder, it is uncertain if he will play for Juve or not.

Corriere della Sera have reported, as relayed by TMW, that it is not a given that Pogba will play for Juve again. The Bianconeri are yet to release a statement about his ban being reduced, even though Pogba himself has confirmed that and he will return to action in March.

But this can also lead to the termination of his contract, because Juve are waiting to understand what the final details of the suspension will be. His wages could lead to them moving on the midfielder and the club also believe that there has been a serious breach of contract from Pogba, which they can use to terminate his deal.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN