Paul Pogba: Four assists leave Manchester United star with a potential Premier League record in his sights

Paul Pogba started the 2021/22 Premier League season with a bang for Manchester United... and his stunning performance against Leeds has put the midfielder on track to challenge for a Premier League record.

Pogba notched an incredible four assists as United blew away Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford in their opening game of the new campaign.

The World Cup winner played Bruno Fernandes in for the opening goal of the game to send United into half-time 1-0 up.

Luke Ayling equalised with a long-range effort soon after the restart, but United were back in front within minutes as Pogba's expert through-ball was clinically finished by Mason Greenwood.

Pogba then teed up Fernandes for his second of the game with a neat ball into the area which the Portuguese star dragged back before finishing, while Victor Lindelof bagged an assist with a sumptuous long ball for Fernandes to volley home.

Perhaps worried Lindelof was muscling in on his role as chief creator, Pogba calmly crossed low for Fred to tap home United's fifth of the game to seal the win.

The 28-year-old's impressive impact meant that with four assists, he has already bettered his tally of three for the entire 2020/21 campaign.

While last season's statistics don't exactly lend themselves to grand ambitions, four assists for this season after just one game will surely give Pogba belief he could trouble the overall record for most assists in a single Premier League season.

That record is currently jointly held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry with 20 assists apiece: the Manchester City playmaker achieved that tally in the 2019/20 campaign to match Henry's total from 2002/03.

While Pogba remains some way off those two, the four assists he notched at Old Trafford mean he is now 16 behind with 37 games of the season remaining - though his tendency to blow hot and cold could count against him.

With the likes of Fernandes, Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford to create for this season, Pogba will be quietly confident of hitting double figures for assists - and perhaps even challenging for De Bruyne and Henry's shared title of the Premier League's 'assist king'.

