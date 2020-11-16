Paul Pogba candid on Manchester United struggles: ‘I had never known such a difficult period’

Paul Pogba battles with Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes during France’s win over Portugal (AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Pogba has lifted the lid on his recent struggles at Manchester United, admitting it has been the most “difficult period” of his career to date.

The French midfielder has made just five starts under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer across all competitions so far in 2020/21, attracting criticism from fans for his below-par displays and the conceding of costly penalties.

Excitement over a potentially devastating midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes has all but dissipated during United’s disappointing start to the campaign, leading to more speculation that Pogba could soon bid farewell to Old Trafford for a second time amid rumoured interest from the likes of Real Madrid and former club Juventus.

Speaking to television station RTL over the weekend, the 27-year-old contrasted his ongoing United malaise with the joy of playing international football with a talented France side.

“I had never known such a difficult period in my career,” Pogba said.

"The France team is a breath of fresh air, the group is exceptional, it's magic."

Despite his lack of club form, Pogba remains a key figure for Les Bleus and played 90 minutes against Fernandes in Lisbon on Sunday as Didier Deschamps’ side bounced back from a shock home friendly defeat by Finland with a 1-0 win over Portugal.

A second-half goal from influential Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante at the Estadio da Luz sealed France’s place in the Uefa Nations League finals and eliminated the holders from the competition in the process.

