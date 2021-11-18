Paul Pierce induction, K-State highlight college hoop Hall of Fame festivities in KC

With no ceremony in Kansas City a year ago because of the pandemic, the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s annual induction weekend resumes this weekend.

Six players and two coaches will be part of the Class of 2021 ceremony on Sunday, with a red carpet arrival at T-Mobile Center and the ceremony inside the Collegiate Basketball Experience.

The event can be streamed at https://halloffameweekend.com/live.

The festivities will continue on Monday and Tuesday with the Hall of Fame Classic. Cincinnati meets Illinois at 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU), and Kansas State faces Arkansas at 8 p.m. (ESPN2) in the semifinals. The third-place game on Tuesday tips off at 6 p.m. (ESPNews) with the championship game at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

Individuals in the 16th Hall of Fame class include:

Players (career highlights)

Len Bias, Maryland (1982-86): 1985, 1986 All America; 1986 ACC Player of the Year; 1984 ACC Tournament MVP

David Greenwood, UCLA (1975-79): 1978, 1979 All America and Pac-10 player of the year

Hersey Hawkins, Bradley (1984-88): 1988 National Player of the Year and All America; 1987, 1988 Missouri Valley Conference MVP

Jim Jackson, Ohio State (1989-92): 1991, 1992 All America; 1992 Big Ten Player of the Year

Antwan Jamison, North Carolina (1996-98): 1998 National Player of the Year; 1996, 1997, 1998 All ACC; 1998 ACC Tournament MVP

Paul Pierce, Kansas (1995-98): 1988 All America, 1997; 1998 Big 12 Tournament MVP

Coaches (career highlights)

Rick Byrd, Belmont (1986-2019): 805-402 career record, including Maryville and Lincoln Memorial, with 12 NAIA Tournament and NCAA Tournament apperances.

Tom Penders, Columbia, Fordman, Rhode Island, Texas, George Washington, Houston (1974-2010): 648-438, including three seasons at Tufts. Coached three teams to NCAA Sweet 16 appearances.