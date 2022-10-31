Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Planned to Hold Nancy Hostage, Break Her Kneecaps If She 'Lied' to Him: Report

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Nancy Pelosi

Paul Pelosi was never supposed to get hurt — but when he called the police on an intruder in his home, he brought punishment upon himself. This is what David DePape, the 42-year-old suspect accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer, allegedly told authorities following his arrest.

In a criminal complaint released by the Department of Justice on Monday, a special agent with the FBI lays out justification for new federal charges against DePape, accusing him of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempting to kidnap a federal official.

The complaint suggests that DePape entered the home with plans to hold the House speaker hostage, break her kneecaps if she did not cooperate, and use her to set an example to other Democratic lawmakers. The evidence comes from a taped interview with the suspect himself, in which he described his plans and actions to San Francisco police officers.

"In the course of the interview, DePape articulated he viewed Nancy as the 'leader of the pack' of lies told by the Democratic Party," the complaint reads. "DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy's kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions." The complaint also claims he wanted to use Nancy, 82, to lure another unnamed person.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Paul Morigi/Getty

One thing the intruder seemingly didn't consider was whether Nancy, who spends much of her time working in Washington, D.C., would be home. She wasn't, foiling his supposed plan and allegedly sparking chaos as he scrambled to figure out what to do about her husband, Paul, also 82.

Armed with twist ties, rope, tape and the hammer reportedly used to break through the home's sliding glass door, DePape allegedly tried restraining Paul so that they could wait for Nancy to return — but Paul soon got away to the bathroom with a phone to dial 911.

"DePape explained that he did not leave after [Paul's] call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender," the complaint reads.

Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

By the time officers responded to Paul's suspicious call, in which he stated that a stranger had entered the home, the suspect and homeowner were allegedly struggling over a hammer. Officers say they asked the men to drop it, and that's when DePape gained control and violently assaulted Paul.

The criminal complaint cites DePape as saying after the fact he had not planned to surrender and was willing to go "through" Paul. "DePape explained that [Paul's] actions resulted in [Paul] 'taking the punishment instead,'" it reads.

Paul appeared unconscious on the ground, and was transported to the hospital with a fractured skull and serious injuries to his hands and arms, which required surgery to repair. Nancy's office said after the surgery that doctors expect him to make a full recovery, despite her being "heartbroken and traumatized" by the ordeal.

Prior to receiving federal charges on Monday, DePape faced a slew of felony charges from the district attorney, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, according to county records. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him.