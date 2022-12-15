Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Also Planned to Go After Hunter Biden, Tom Hanks and Gavin Newsom

Anna Lazarus Caplan
·2 min read
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The man accused of brutally attacking Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home in October is now believed to have been eyeing other targets as well.

David DePape, 42, allegedly had plans to attack Tom Hanks, Hunter Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to San Francisco Police Lt. Carla Hurley, who testified on Wednesday in court that the man had revealed his target list to her during an hour-long interview, NBC News reported.

Attorneys played Hurley's interview during a preliminary hearing that was set to determine whether enough evidence existed to prosecute DePape on six charges in connection with the break-in and attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband — he pleaded not guilty to each charge.

A judge later determined there was sufficient evidence for a trial, per NBC.

Biden, Hanks and Newsom — like Speaker Pelosi — have each been targets of the political right. Hanks, a Hollywood insider who stands out from the other alleged targets, has earned criticism from Americans who disapprove of his liberal stances and support for President Joe Biden.

RELATED: Capitol Police Cameras Captured the Pelosi Break-In but Officers Monitoring Security Feeds Missed It: Report

Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosis' home on Oct. 28 in search of Nancy, who was in Washington, D.C. at the time.

Authorities responding to a 911 call from the home say they arrived around 2:30 a.m. to find Paul and DePape struggling over a hammer. According to police reports, DePape gained control of the tool and assaulted Paul with it in front of the officers before being tackled and taken into custody.

RELATED: Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Planned to Hold Nancy Hostage, Break Her Kneecaps If She 'Lied' to Him: Report

Paul suffered a fractured skull and other serious injuries and has a "long recovery ahead," the House speaker said last month. He successfully underwent surgery to repair his skull on the day of the attack.

The speaker's husband was among the guests on Wednesday at a reception for the unveiling of her portrait at the Capitol. His first public appearance since the attack was during the Kennedy Center Honors last week.

