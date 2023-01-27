Paul Pelosi hammer attack video released

ALEXANDRA HUTZLER
·3 min read

Audio and video recordings from the night Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted were released on Friday.

The public release comes after multiple news organizations, including ABC News, filed a court motion arguing the footage should be made available to the public after it was presented as evidence in court.

A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the outlets on Wednesday.

The materials released include body camera footage, the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, Capitol Police surveillance video and the suspect's interview with the San Francisco Police Department.

The graphic body camera video shows officers arriving at the residence. When the door is opened, Paul Pelosi is seen standing next to the suspect, David DePape, and both are struggling over a hammer.

One of the officers says, "Drop the hammer."

DePape is seen gaining control of the hammer and swinging it at Paul Pelosi. The footage does not show the moment Paul Pelosi was struck. The officers then enter the home and work to restrain DePape as Paul Pelosi is seen lying on the ground.

MORE: Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband was not random, police chief says

PHOTO: An image from police body cam video of the night Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their home in San Francisco, Oct 28, 2022. (San Francisco Police Dept)
Nancy Pelosi said Friday she hadn't seen the video or heard the 911 call and doesn't plan to review either.

"I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband's life," she told reporters at the Capitol.

"I won't be making any more statements about this case as it proceeds except to again thank people and inform them of Paul's progress," Pelosi added.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized for several days after the Oct. 28 attack, which authorities described as politically motivated.

DePape faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping. DePape also faces a slew of state charges, including attempted murder, residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

DePape has pleaded not guilty.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. He returned to the public eye in early December, joining his wife at the Kennedy Center Honors.

MORE: 911 call Paul Pelosi made on night of hammer attack played by prosecutors

PHOTO: An image from police body cam video of the night Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their home in San Francisco, Oct 28, 2022. (San Francisco Police Dept)
DePape is accused of breaking into Pelosi residence just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Authorities have said the assailant then went upstairs to where the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping and woke him up, demanding to know "Where's Nancy?"

During a hearing in December, prosecutors presented new evidence -- including body camera footage and the 911 call Paul Pelosi made when he was attacked -- in their case against DePape.

"Are the Capitol police around? I got a problem. A gentleman just came into my house, waiting for my wife to come home," Paul Pelosi said on the 911 call.

According to the federal complaint, Paul Pelosi was able to call 911 after telling DePape he needed to use the bathroom. When officers arrived, they found the two men struggling over a hammer before Paul Pelosi wa the head, the complaint stated.

PHOTO: An image from police body cam video of the night Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their home in San Francisco, Oct 28, 2022. (San Francisco Police Dept)
Officials said they discovered zip ties on the scene along with rope, tape and other things in DePape's backpack.

DePape told investigators he was "going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her," according to authorities. If she told the truth, he said he "would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps,'" the complaint said.

Nancy Pelosi has spoken about the "survivor's guilt" she felt after the attack and how it turned their San Fransisco home into a "crime scene."

"He's one good day after another, he's improving," Pelosi told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" in November. "It will take a little while. But we've been so comforted by the outpouring of so many prayers and good wishes."

Paul Pelosi hammer attack video released originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

