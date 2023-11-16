Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape convicted of attempted kidnapping, assault

A Canadian man who broke into the home of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul, with a hammer was convicted for attempted kidnapping and assault on Thursday. File Photo via San Francisco Police Department

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The man who broke into the home of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and assaulted her husband, Paul, with a hammer was convicted Thursday of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assaulting the family member of a federal official.

David DePape, a Canadian citizen, broke into the Pelosi's San Fransisco home in October 2022 and confronted Paul Pelosi, threatening him with a hammer.

Police body camera footage shows a confrontation between DePape as Paul Pelosi tries to wrestle the hammer away from him. DePape eventually hit Paul Pelosi with the hammer before being tackled, disarmed and restrained by police.

Police said they found a second hammer, a white rope, a roll of tape, gloves, and zip ties in DePape's possession after detaining him.

Prosecutors said DePape planned to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and that Paul Pelosi told law enforcement that he was asleep when DePape entered the residence.

California lawmaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, arrive at a state dinner in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI

DePape could face between 20 and 30 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.