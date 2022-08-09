Paul O'Grady quits Radio 2 show saying it's the 'right time to go'

Paul O'Grady said he will miss his listeners

Paul O'Grady is quitting his BBC Radio 2 show after 14 years in the job.

The 67-year-old has hosted his Sunday afternoon programme since 2009 and said he felt it was "the right time to go".

O'Grady's last show will be on Sunday 14 August, with his regular features including Lost TV Theme and Thank You Letter Of The Week.

A shake-up recently saw him share the slot with comedian Rob Beckett, where they would host shows alternately, each for 13 weeks at a time.

O'Grady said: "I've loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years and I'm going to miss my listeners, as well as the fun I've had with my producer Malcolm Prince, but I feel that now is the right time to go."

We’re sad to say that after 14 years on Sunday afternoons, Paul O’Grady has decided to leave Radio 2.



We wish Paul the very best of luck and hope to work with him again in the future. 🧡https://t.co/ty9KxHdDLd pic.twitter.com/pjh6SR5TXD — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) August 9, 2022

The presenter, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, previously told his Instagram followers the arrangement with Beckett was "nothing to do with me".

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she was "sorry to see him go".

She added: "I wish Paul the very best of luck for the future and hope to work with him again as the door is always open to him here at Radio 2."

Beckett will return to Sunday afternoons for his next 13 week run of shows on 21 August.

Future plans for the slot will be announced at a later date.