Paul O’Grady’s husband shares final photo of couple together as he thanks fans for support

Paul O’Grady with husband Andre Portasio on holiday, in their last photo together (Andre Portasio / Instagram)

Paul O’Grady’s grieving husband Andre Portasio shared a touching final photo of the couple together after the TV star passed away earlier this week.

The Lily Savage star died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday night at the age of 67.

Remembering his other half, the 41-year-old shared the image, taken from their final holiday in January, on Instagram on Thursday and thanked fans for their outpouring of support.

Portasio, who married O’Grady in 2017, wrote: “In time I hope to write to everyone individually and thank you for all posts, messages, phone calls, emails, cards and flowers of support.

“I much appreciate you all taking the time to reach out. I’m so very touched and I’m sure Paul would be too!

“Browsing for a picture, I found the last picture we ever took together. Unbeknownst to us back in January this would be our last ever holiday together.”

O’Grady’s close friend Linda Thorson revealed that the presenter died in his own bed with his husband next to him.

The entertainment world has been in mourning since news broke on Wednesday, with tributes pouring in for the presenter from Zoe Ball, the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and even the royal family.

And Thorson, 75, paid tribute to O’Grady, who she met while he was a presenter on The Big Breakfast, during an appearance on Thursday’s Good Morning Britain.

Speaking of his sudden passing, she told hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray: “I can’t believe it. Just to hang up the phone and hours later for someone to die who was so happy. Full of life.

“But he died in his own bed. His husband was there, Andre, who he’s been with for so many years. The most divine man.

“He’s only 41, Andre. He will be so bereft. He worshipped Paul. He gave a speech at Paul’s 60th birthday. And Cilla [Black] was there, Barbara Windsor. They’re gone.

“They’ll all be partying in heaven you know – and the Queen.”