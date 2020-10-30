Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2020

Paul Mueller Company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
NINE-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                                 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                                 
            Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
            September 30   September 30   September 30
            2020   2019   2020   2019   2020   2019
                                 
Net Sales      $ 51,607   $ 45,968   $ 146,990   $ 141,911   $ 202,256   $ 187,529
Cost of Sales      35,504   33,117   102,405   103,883   140,957   137,825
        Gross Profit     $ 16,103   $ 12,851   $ 44,585   $ 38,028   $ 61,299   $ 49,704
Selling, General and Administrative Expense   11,167   11,205   33,156   33,701   45,127   45,666
        Operating Income     $ 4,936   $ 1,646   $ 11,429   $ 4,327   $ 16,172   $ 4,038
Interest Expense     (110)   (213)   (819)   (808)   (838)   (995)
Other Income      427   81   869   366   854   365
Income before Provision for Income Taxes   $ 5,253   $ 1,514   $ 11,479   $ 3,885   $ 16,188   $ 3,408
Provision for Income Taxes     1,258   374   2,761   861   3,905   524
Net Income      $ 3,995   $ 1,140   $ 8,718   $ 3,024   $ 12,283   $ 2,884
                                 
Earnings per Common Share –– Basic   $3.34   $0.95   $7.29   $2.53   $10.27   $2.41
        Diluted   $3.34   $0.95   $7.29   $2.53   $10.27   $2.41
                                 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
                                 
                    Nine Months Ended        
                    September 30        
                    2020   2019        
                                 
      Net Income           $ 8,718   $ 3,024        
      Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:                    
      Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment       1,590   (1,216)        
      Comprehensive Income       $ 10,308   $ 1,808        
                                 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
                                 
                    September 30   December 31        
                    2020   2019        
                                 
      Cash and Short-Term Investments           $ 21,583   $ 1,072        
      Accounts Receivable           20,273   28,509        
      Inventories             21,042   20,552        
      Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases       56   47        
      Other Current Assets           1,654   3,763        
      Current Assets   $ 64,608   $ 53,943        
                                 
      Net Property, Plant, and Equipment   45,668   47,406        
      Right of Use Assets   1,459   1,421        
      Other Assets   23,477   21,355        
      Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   840   769        
      Total Assets   $ 136,052   $ 124,894        
                                 
      Accounts Payable           $ 10,513   $ 10,534        
      Current Maturities and Short-Term debt       1,370   6,208        
      Current Lease Liabilities           466   485        
      Other Current Liabilities           31,209   27,021        
      Current Liabilities   $ 43,558   $ 44,248        
                                 
      Long-Term Debt   18,805   15,334          
      Long-Term Pension Liabilities           27,288   30,395        
      Other Long-Term Liabilities   2,688   1,566        
      Lease Liabilities   993   936        
      Total Liabilities           $ 93,332   $ 92,479        
      Shareholders' Investment   42,720   32,415        
      Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment   $ 136,052   $ 124,894        
                                 
                       
                                 
                                 
                                 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
                                 
                        September 30   December 31    
                        2020   2019    
        Book Value per Common Share           $35.73   $27.11    
        Total Shares Outstanding           1,195,747   1,195,866    
        Backlog               $ 75,287   $ 79,791    
                                 
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
                            Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)    
                               
            Common Stock   Paid-in Surplus   Retained Earnings   Treasury Stock      
                      Total
Balance, December 31, 2019     $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 68,484   $ (6,341)   $ (40,944)   $ 32,415
Add (Deduct):                            
  Net Income             8,718           8,718
  Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax                   1,590   1,590
  Treasury Stock Acquisition                 (3)       (3)
Balance, September 30, 2020     $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 77,202   $ (6,344)   $ (39,354)   $ 42,720
                                 
                                 
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
                                 
                                 
                                 
                       Nine Months Ended  
September 30, 2020		   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019 
      Operating Activities:                
                       
      Net Income   $ 8,718   $ 3,024
                       
      Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:            
      Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense   (3,107)   (2,631)
      Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)   (15)   (210)
      Depreciation & Amortization   4,855   4,919
      Loss (Gain) on Sales of Equipment   1   (18)
      Change in Assets and Liabilities                
      Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable   8,251   2,426
      Dec (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings   939   (180)
      (Inc) in Inventories   (490)   (546)
      Dec (Inc) in Prepayments   1,170   (643)
      (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases       (79)   -
      Dec (Inc) in Intangibles           -   (118)
      (Inc) in Other LT Assets   (338)   (48)
      (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable   (21)   2,012
      Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses   7,389   (948)
      Inc in Advanced Billings   1,241   7,295
      (Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings   (4,441)   1,633
      Inc in Lease Liability for operating           36   -
      Inc in Lease Liability for financing           27   -
      Inc (Dec) In Other Liabilities   108   (198)
      Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   $ 24,244   $ 15,769
                       
      Investing Activities                
      Proceeds from Sales of Equipment   4   31
      Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment   (3,128)   (1,062)
      Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities   $ (3,124)   $ (1,031)
                       
      Financing Activities                
      (Repayment) of principal portion of lease liability for operating   (26)   -
      (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net   (4,826)   (7,692)
      Proceeds (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt   2,640   (5,553)
      Treasury Stock Acquisitions   (3)   -
      Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities   $ (2,215)   $ (13,245)
                       
      Effect of Exchange Rate Changes   1,606   (1,215)
                       
      Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents   $ 20,511   $ 278
                       
      Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year   1,072   715
                       
      Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter   $ 21,583   $ 993
                                 

 

 

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

  Three Months Ended September 30    
  Revenue   2020     2019    
  Domestic $41,453   $36,168    
  Mueller BV $10,518   $10,310    
  Eliminations ($364 ) ($510 )  
  Net Revenue $51,607   $45,968    

 

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

  Nine Months Ended September 30    
  Revenue   2020     2019    
  Domestic $112,979   $104,190    
  Mueller BV $34,907   $39,393    
  Eliminations ($896 ) ($1,672 )  
  Net Revenue $146,990   $141,911    

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

  Twelve Months Ended September 30    
  Revenue   2020     2019    
  Domestic $153,289   $135,378    
  Mueller BV $49,950   $54,123    
  Eliminations ($983 ) ($1,972 )  
  Net Revenue $202,256   $187,529    

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

  Three Months Ended September 30    
  Net Income   2020     2019    
  Domestic $3,773   $2,273    
  Mueller BV $169   ($1,085 )  
  Eliminations $53   ($48 )  
  Net Income $3,995   $1,140    

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

  Nine Months Ended September 30    
  Net Income   2020     2019    
  Domestic $8,224   $4,093    
  Mueller BV $431   ($997 )  
  Eliminations $63   ($72 )  
  Net Income $8,718   $3,024    

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

  Twelve Months Ended September 30    
  Net Income   2020     2019    
  Domestic $11,543   $5,090    
  Mueller BV $623   ($2,149 )  
  Eliminations $117   ($57 )  
  Net Income $12,283   $2,884    

 

B. The strong beginning of the year backlog in the U.S. and reduced spending has mitigated the initial financial impact of the pandemic resulting in strong earnings for the first nine months. However, the uncertainty in the economy has slowed order entry as well as the increase in COVID-19 cases in the US and Europe is causing concern as countries begin to lock back down. Looking forward, we face the uncertainty of lower pharmaceutical and field backlog, the increasing risk of COVID-19 related disruptions, and increased costs after the aggressive cost-cutting during the beginning of the pandemic.
   
C. September 30, 2020 backlog was $75.3 million which is $4.5 million lower than the $79.8 million at December 31, 2019. In the U.S., backlog is $64.2 million which is down $5.5 million from December 31, 2019. Two thirds of the U.S. backlog is in the Pharmaceutical groups and Mueller Field Operations which is working on the large juice storage facility. Mueller BV backlog has been relatively flat but still at recent historic lows.
   
D. Revenue for the three, nine and twelve months are higher in the US driven by the large pharmaceutical backlog in the U.S. that went into production in mid-2019. Mueller Field Operations showed increased revenue from the previous year’s quarter from a large juice facility project. Dairy Farm Equipment revenues showed signs of rebounding with a 25% increase in quarterly revenue from the second quarter. In The Netherlands, the business conditions continue to be soft with trailing revenues flat to last year for the quarter but down to last year at nine and twelve months. However, The Netherlands continues to save in expenses.
   
  Net Income was favorable from the prior year at three, nine and twelve month trailing results. In the US, pharmaceutical and field operations work continue to drive overall profitability and the dairy farm equipment segment experienced its best quarterly results in over a year. In the Netherlands, better margins and expense savings are more than offsetting the reduced revenue.
   
E. September 30, 2020, total debt was $20.2 million compared to $21.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents were $21.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.1 million at December 31, 2019. Advanced Billings for the Company which is a liability representing deposits received from customers on large projects was $10.1 million at September 30th compared to $8.9 million at December 31, 2019.
   
  All bank covenants were in compliance as of September 30, 2020.
   
F. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.2 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.3 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.8 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2019, were unfavorably affected by $0.1 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, were unfavorably affected by $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, were unfavorably affected by $0.3 million increase in the LIFO reserve.
   
G. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.10 for September 2019; 1.12 for December 2019; and 1.17 for September 2020.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2019 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

 

 

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com